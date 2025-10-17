ETV Bharat / bharat

Primary Teachers' Recruitment Case: SC Upholds Karnataka HC Order, Asks KSAT To Adjudicate

New Delhi: In an important verdict in relation with the recruitment of graduate primary teachers in Karnataka, the Supreme Court has dismissed appeals challenging a High Court order, which referred the matter to the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) for adjudication.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi. "We are of the considered view that the division bench of the high court has rightly set aside the judgment passed by the single judge and had not committed any illegality in partly allowing the appeals by the first set of appellants (A) and relegating the matter to the KSAT for adjudication", said the top court in a judgment delivered on October 16.

The bench upheld the high court's decision and ruled that the KSAT is the proper forum to address the service-related grievances arising from the recruitment process.

"The division bench of the high court had rightly held that their writ petitions before the high court are not maintainable", said the top court. "Where an efficacious alternate remedy is available, the high court should not entertain a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India in matters falling squarely within the domain of the tribunals", it said.

The bench said what emerges from the foregoing exposition of law is that the KSAT is equipped with all the powers to effectively and holistically deal with a matter presented before it and do complete justice to the same.

The bench said a writ petition under Article 226 may still be maintainable notwithstanding the existence of such an alternative remedy in exceptional circumstances, including the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution; instances of ultra vires or illegal exercise of power by a statutory authority; violation of the principles of natural justice; or where the vires of the parent legislation itself is under challenge.

"While these exceptions have been carved out and reiterated by this Court in a catena of decisions, the facts of the present case do not fall within any of these exceptions so as to warrant the maintainability of the writ petitions before the High Court", said the top court.