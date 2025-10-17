Primary Teachers' Recruitment Case: SC Upholds Karnataka HC Order, Asks KSAT To Adjudicate
The bench upheld HC's decision and ruled that KSAT is the proper forum to address the service-related grievances arising from the recruitment process.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 17, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: In an important verdict in relation with the recruitment of graduate primary teachers in Karnataka, the Supreme Court has dismissed appeals challenging a High Court order, which referred the matter to the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) for adjudication.
The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices J K Maheswari and Vijay Bishnoi. "We are of the considered view that the division bench of the high court has rightly set aside the judgment passed by the single judge and had not committed any illegality in partly allowing the appeals by the first set of appellants (A) and relegating the matter to the KSAT for adjudication", said the top court in a judgment delivered on October 16.
"The division bench of the high court had rightly held that their writ petitions before the high court are not maintainable", said the top court. "Where an efficacious alternate remedy is available, the high court should not entertain a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India in matters falling squarely within the domain of the tribunals", it said.
The bench said what emerges from the foregoing exposition of law is that the KSAT is equipped with all the powers to effectively and holistically deal with a matter presented before it and do complete justice to the same.
The bench said a writ petition under Article 226 may still be maintainable notwithstanding the existence of such an alternative remedy in exceptional circumstances, including the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution; instances of ultra vires or illegal exercise of power by a statutory authority; violation of the principles of natural justice; or where the vires of the parent legislation itself is under challenge.
"While these exceptions have been carved out and reiterated by this Court in a catena of decisions, the facts of the present case do not fall within any of these exceptions so as to warrant the maintainability of the writ petitions before the High Court", said the top court.
The bench said the dispute in the case before us only concerns the rejection of the certificates of certain candidates who took part in the recruitment process. The bench said it is apposite to note here that recruitment to any civil post and allied service matters fall within the domain of the State's administrative policy.
"Further, it is not uncommon for discrepancies to arise in the recruitment process, including those relating to the eligibility of candidates on the basis of their certificates, during the recruitment process. However, the rejection of candidates on the basis of invalid certificates does not render them remediless so as to directly approach the High Court. The Tribunals have been well empowered to deal with such disputes as the court of first instance. Such situations under no circumstance can be deemed as an exceptional one to warrant the intervention of the High Court under its writ jurisdiction", said the apex court.
The appeals arose from a recruitment notification of the Karnataka Department of Public Education on March 21, 2022, inviting applications for 15,000 posts of graduate primary teachers for classes 6 to 8 across 35 educational districts. Following written tests held in May 2022, a provisional select list was published on November 18. However, several married women candidates who applied under the OBC category were excluded from the list because they submitted caste-cum-income certificates issued in their fathers’ names instead of those of their husbands. Their names were instead placed under the general merit list.
Aggrieved by the exclusion, some candidates approached the Karnataka High Court seeking inclusion in the OBC category. A single-judge bench of the high court in January 2023 allowed their petitions, quashed the provisional select list, and directed the state authorities to treat such candidates as belonging to the OBC category as per the certificates attached to their applications. The government issued a fresh provisional select list on February 27, 2023, which led to the exclusion of 451 candidates who were originally selected in the earlier list. The final select list was later published on March 8, 2023.
Those excluded challenged the new list before a division bench of the high court. In October 2023, the high court set aside the single judge's order and directed that all issues be taken before KSAT. The division bench also permitted the Karnataka government to proceed with appointments from the final select list dated March 8, 2023, subject to verification of valid caste and income certificates.
The top court said: "In the facts and circumstances of the case, it is expected that the KSAT shall make every endeavour to decide any application preferred on behalf of the appellants of the second set of appeals pursuant to liberty granted by the division bench of the high court of Karnataka vide impugned judgment, expeditiously, preferably within six months from the date of filing of such application/applications".
The apex court said it has only dealt with the maintainability of the writ petitions before the high court and not gone into the merits of the instant case.
