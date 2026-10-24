ETV Bharat / bharat

Primary Goal Is To Strengthen INDIA Bloc, Form Coalition Govt In UP In 2027: Aradhana Mishra 'Mona'

Lucknow: Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' has said her primary goal is to strengthen the INDIA bloc and form a coalition government in the state in the 2027 assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with PTI, the 52-year-old Congress leader emphasised that "compromise" is innate to coalition politics and positive engagement between alliance partners is key.

"My primary goal is to form a coalition government in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 elections by strengthening the INDIA bloc," she said. Asked whether Congress would join the government if the alliance -- in which Samajwadi Party (SP) plays a leading role in Uttar Pradesh -- comes to power, she said, "There will be a coalition government, and the constituent parties will be part of it."

Mona hails from a family that has traditionally remained committed to Congress' ideology. She began her political career as a 'panch' (village council member). After graduating from college, she became chairperson of the cooperative union in Sangramgarh in 1999. She subsequently became a block development council member and served three terms as block 'pramukh' (chief).

She was elected Congress MLA from the Rampur Khas constituency in Pratapgarh district in a 2014 byelection. She retained the seat in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections. The Congress also appointed her leader of its legislature party twice.

Her father Pramod Tiwari had represented Rampur Khas continuously from 1980 to 2014. A nine-time MLA, former Uttar Pradesh minister and former Congress legislature party leader, he is currently Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Her grandfather and great-grandfather, too, were active members of Congress.

Asked about possible differences with the SP over seat-sharing for the 2027 assembly elections, Mona said, "There is absolutely no tussle. There is no disharmony on this issue, and the leadership of both parties will arrive at an arrangement very soon."

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress contested in alliance with the SP in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 parliamentary seats. The SP won 37 seats and the Congress six, significantly reducing the BJP's tally in the state.

Asked whether the Congress would stake claim to only 85 assembly seats based on the formula of contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, Mona said, "It is not like the Congress does not exist beyond those seats. The party's support base has grown. Preparing a seat-sharing formula is up to the leadership. We will apprise the leadership of our actual position."

She further said the Congress and INDIA bloc partners have worked sincerely in the constituencies they contested in 2024, and are continuing to work towards their shared goal. On the possibility of clashes with the SP over the seat-sharing arrangement, Mona said the INDIA bloc was formed in national interest, and not merely for Uttar Pradesh.

"In coalition politics, sometimes you have to compromise, and sometimes your ally must do the same. The leadership of both parties is engaging positively, and there is no obstacle in this regard," she said.

On the Congress's earlier electoral setbacks and its presence at grassroots level, Mona said the party began intensive organisational work amid Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's repeated visits to Uttar Pradesh since 2019.

"Although the results were not good in the 2022 assembly elections, the inertia at the grassroots was broken, people came out of their homes, and the results were visible in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," she said.

Highlighting the alliance's performance in 2024, she said, "In the 2024 general elections, it was Uttar Pradesh that shattered Narendra Modi's arrogance and halted his victory march. Today, his government is dependent on crutches."

She was referring to the support extended to the BJP-led Union government by allies, including Janta Dal (United) led by former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Mona claimed that Congress and INDIA bloc parties in Uttar Pradesh prevented the BJP from achieving its much-touted goal of "400 paar" (more than 400 seats).