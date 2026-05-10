ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu Appoints Rangasamy As Puducherry CM

Puducherry: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed N Rangasamy as the chief minister of Puducherry, according to a government notification.

"The President is pleased to appoint N Rangasamy as the Chief Minister of the union territory of Puducherry with effect from the date he is sworn in," the notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs said. Following the notification, Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has invited Rangasamy to form the government, official sources said.

Rangasamy would be sworn in as chief minister on May 13, sources added. Rangasamy is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth term after the AINRC-led NDA secured a comfortable victory in the union territory election held on April 9. The results were declared on May 4.