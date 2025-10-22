ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu's Helicopter Wheels Sink Into Landing Pad In Kerala

The concrete wasn't fully set, so it couldn't support the helicopter's weight, causing depressions where the wheels touched.

President Murmu's Helicopter Wheels Sink Into Newly Concreted Landing Pad In Kerala
Officials seen pushing the helicopter. (ANI screengrab)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 22, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST

2 Min Read
Pathanamthitta: The wheels of the helicopter which carried President Droupadi Murmu for her Sabarimala visit got stuck in a depression in the newly concreted helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadam here when it landed on Wednesday morning.

After the President left for Pamba by road, visuals on TV channels showed several policemen and fire force personnel pushing the helicopter's wheels out of the small depressions created when it landed on the concrete.

According to officials present at the site, the helipad surface partially caved in moments after the chopper touched down. Personnel from the police and fire departments immediately rushed to the spot and manually pushed the aircraft out of the sunken area.

A senior police officer of the district, according to PTI, said that the stadium was fixed as the location for landing the helicopter at the last moment and therefore, the helipad was created there late on Tuesday.

The landing was originally planned at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam due to inclement weather. "The concrete had not set completely, and therefore, it could not handle the helicopter's weight when it landed and depressions were formed where the wheels touched the ground," the officer said.

The President, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day official visit to the southern state, left for Pathanamthitta district, where the hill shrine is located, this morning. From Pramadam, Murmu is travelling to Pamba, the foothills of Sabarimala, via road.

The President is set to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple today as part of her official four-day visit to Kerala, which began on October 21 and will conclude on October 24. (Agency inputs)

