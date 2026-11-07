ETV Bharat / bharat

Preventive Measures Taken Around Haridwar To Check Poaching Of Owls On Diwali

Forest guards on patrol ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Diwali, the festival of lights, also brings threats to the winged creatures, owls. The irony is that on the festival where Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped, it is her mythological vehicle of owl whose existence is threatened because of those practising occultism to address superstitious concerns. With reports of owl sacrifices and the use of their body parts for tantric practices, the authorities at Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Forest Department have issued an alert on Diwali.

Sources disclosed that special surveillance is being maintained in the forest areas of Haridwar. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been put on alert, with intensive patrols being carried out in sensitive areas day and night. Special attention is being paid to areas adjacent to the forests where wildlife poaching or smuggling is suspected. Leave for officials and forest workers has also been restricted in view of Diwali.

There are various superstitious beliefs associated with owls that are prevalent in society. It is believed that sacrificing an owl through tantric rituals brings wealth and prosperity. However, this belief has no religious basis. Both the Forest Department and the religious leaders have urged the people to stay away from such misconceptions. There is a fear that such rumours may lead to the activation of owl catchers or smugglers around Diwali. Religious leaders say that the purpose of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi is to pray for happiness, peace, prosperity and wisdom, not to kill any living being. Astrologer Pandit Manoj Tripathi, the Head Priest of Narayani Shila Temple, explained, "The scriptures strictly prohibit the sacrifice of any animal or bird. Tantrics and astrologers who have received knowledge from their gurus also believe that sacrifice does not accomplish any task. Sacrifice means pure feelings, and Goddess Lakshmi is pleased only with such feelings." "One should never even imagine that he is committing an auspicious act by killing an owl or any other living creature. This will only bring the wrath of Lakshmi to the family," Tripathi maintained.