'Prevented Another 9/11': PM Modi Praises Captain Smit Machchhar, Says He Brought 'Glory to India'
The Prime Minister urged people to pray for Captain Smit's speedy recovery.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's courage and presence of mind helped avert a "9/11-like tragedy" during a serious incident on board flydubai flight FZ1073.
Captain Smit, the Indian pilot of the flight, was attacked by his co-pilot during the journey. Despite his serious injuries, he continued to act to protect the passengers and crew. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.
At the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi praised Captain Smit's conduct during the incident and referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about the pilot.
"In the incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-like tragedy," the Prime Minister said.
PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit's Family
Earlier in the day, the PM spoke to Captain Smit's family and praised his bravery. The pilot is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk, northwest Saudi Arabia.
"Captain Smit's bravery fills every Indian with pride. Today, I also spoke with his father, Bhupender Bhai; his mother, Geeta Behen; and his wife, Sonal. He is undergoing treatment, and the entire world is proud of him today," the Prime Minister said.
The PM also urged people across the country to pray for Captain Smit's recovery. "I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long and healthy life, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India," he said.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is awaiting a detailed update on the pilot's health and remains in touch with his family. The mission has also assured the family of all possible assistance in coordination with the Saudi authorities.
Earlier, Modi had praised Captain Smit in a post on X, calling him a "HERO" and highlighting his courage despite suffering serious injuries.
"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite serious injuries, he showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect others' lives. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," Modi said.
"India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he added.
The Prime Minister also prayed for the pilot's "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".
Netanyahu Also Praises Captain Smit
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Captain Smit's actions during the incident, calling his conduct "extraordinary bravery".
In a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on X, Netanyahu said the pilot displayed exceptional courage despite being seriously injured.
"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said.
According to Netanyahu, Captain Smit was stabbed and seriously wounded during the incident. Despite his injuries, he fought back, resisted the attacker and opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to overpower the assailant.
Netanyahu said Captain Smit's actions prevented what could have become a major aviation disaster. "He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals," Netanyahu said. He also wished the injured pilot a "speedy and full recovery" and described him as "a true hero".
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