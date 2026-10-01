ETV Bharat / bharat

'Prevented Another 9/11': PM Modi Praises Captain Smit Machchhar, Says He Brought 'Glory to India'

PM Narendra Modi addressing the centenary celebrations of the UPSC at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. ( PTI Screengrab )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's courage and presence of mind helped avert a "9/11-like tragedy" during a serious incident on board flydubai flight FZ1073.

Captain Smit, the Indian pilot of the flight, was attacked by his co-pilot during the journey. Despite his serious injuries, he continued to act to protect the passengers and crew. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

At the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi praised Captain Smit's conduct during the incident and referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about the pilot.

'Prevented Another 9/11': PM Modi Praises Captain Smit Machchhar, Says He Brought 'Glory to India' (ETV Bharat)

"In the incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-like tragedy," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi Speaks To Captain Smit's Family

Earlier in the day, the PM spoke to Captain Smit's family and praised his bravery. The pilot is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk, northwest Saudi Arabia.

"Captain Smit's bravery fills every Indian with pride. Today, I also spoke with his father, Bhupender Bhai; his mother, Geeta Behen; and his wife, Sonal. He is undergoing treatment, and the entire world is proud of him today," the Prime Minister said.

The PM also urged people across the country to pray for Captain Smit's recovery. "I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long and healthy life, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India," he said.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is awaiting a detailed update on the pilot's health and remains in touch with his family. The mission has also assured the family of all possible assistance in coordination with the Saudi authorities.