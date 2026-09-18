ETV Bharat / bharat

Presumption Not Proof: SC Quashes Conviction In POCSO Case, Protects Right to Rebut

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that a court must not be “overshadowed or inhibited by the provision of presumption of guilt”, and must give the accused full room to prove the contrary, thereby dismantling the prosecution’s case. The observation was made while the court acquitted a man convicted of kidnapping and aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl.

Placing personal liberty above statutory momentum, the Apex court cautioned judges against letting POCSO’s presumptive clauses become a shortcut to conviction. In a judgment delivered on September 17, a bench comprising justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria said the court is not expected to influence itself by the existence of a presumptive provision, so as to lean toward the prosecution while analysing and interpreting the evidence.

The bench said the presumptive provision may have its play at the primary stage to shift the onus on the accused, however once the evidential emptiness is found in the prosecution case, and the prosecution version lacks credibility or borders on perversity, the presumption of guilt would no longer remain effective.

“The court should not, therefore, be overshadowed or inhibited by the provision of presumption of guilt and commission of offence by the accused, and would weigh the evidence with usual principles. The accused should be given full room to prove to the contrary to displace the presumption and demolish the case of the prosecution," it said.

“In the case of conviction or acquittal of the accused facing trial for any criminal offence, what is necessarily involved is the issue of his personal liberty. When an issue concerning the liberty of an individual has to be dealt within law, the court has to be extra careful and cautious,” the bench added.

The bench said statutory presumptions cannot be read to mean that the prosecution's version is liable to be treated as gospel truth in every case. It said it must also be observed that notwithstanding the presumptive provisions, the courts are not absolved from discharging their essential duty to analyse the evidence on record, in light of the features emerging in a particular case.

“The court should not mechanically accept the ipse dixit of the prosecution, riding on the provisions regarding presumption of guilt, to give a stamp of approval to every prosecution, even if they are absurd or improbable in its story," said the bench.

The bench said the presumptions under Sections 29 and 30 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are rebuttable, and do not dilute the norms of a fair trial or the principle that guilt must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.