'Create Chilling Effect, Threaten Creators': Press Club Of India Demands 'Unconditional Withdrawal' Of Draft IT Amendment Rules 2026
The Press Club of India has urged the Government of India to consult all stakeholders before introducing laws effecting media freedom.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Press Club of India has called for a complete withdrawal of the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2026, warning that the rules create a "chilling effect", threaten independent creators and expand unchecked censorship powers.
On April 11, six press organisations gathered at the Press Club of India to demand the unconditional withdrawal of the rules.
Six press organizations gathered at the Press Club of India on April 11 to demand the unconditional withdrawal of the Draft IT (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2026.— Press Club of India (@PCITweets) April 12, 2026
The rules create a chilling effect on press freedom, threaten independent… pic.twitter.com/yTmUK05wMM
In its resolution, the Press Club of India said, "The worst hit are the independent creators and freelancers who operate solo podcasts, newsletters or have YouTube channels as the compliance framework of the draft IT Rules 2026 is financially terminal for them besides creating a chilling effect where creators may self-censor to avoid any risk of algorithmic misidentification".
The resolution called on jointly intensifying demand for withdrawal of the amendments, including canvassing for support with MPs and all other stakeholders.
Raising concerns, the resolution urged the Centre to "follow the procedural safeguards", such as giving written and reasoned blocking order to content producers and follow the specific protocols instead of issuing arbitrary blocking orders. "Government of India must strictly follow the procedural safeguards laid down under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000), before issuing blocking/takedown orders", it said, citing the Supreme Court verdict in Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India case.
Press Club of India further demanded that the Government of India must withdraw all delegated powers under Section 69A of the Act, 2000, to various agencies, which have completely steamrolled the procedural safeguards under the said section.
It has demanded rollback of changes reducing the content takedown timeline from 36 to three hours. "RESOLVE that the compression of timeline for intermediaries from 36 hours to three hours by amending the IT Rules, 2021, in February 2026, for taking down content must be withdrawn", it stated.
The resolution also demanded withdrawing rules enabling blocking of speech without accountability. "RESOLVE that the Government of India must withdraw Rule 16 of the Information Technology Rules, 2009, which enables blocking of speech without accountability," it added.
It has called for immediately halting the "draconian operation" of the Sahyog portal, adding that it is functioning without any legislative sanction and in complete violation of the procedural safeguards under Section 79A of the IT Act, 2000.
Finally, the Press Club urged Government of India to consult all stakeholders, including journalist bodies, before drafting legislations that curtail press freedom under Article 19 (1) (a). "Such consultation processes must be initiated prior to publishing draft legislations for public consultations and not post facto," it pointed out.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2026 on February 10 to make changes to the existing IT Rules, 2021 under the IT Act, 2020 for strengthening regulations on digital platforms to combat AI-generated deepfakes and misinformation. The rules aim at identifying, labeling and mitigating 'synthetically generated information' such as audio, visual or audio-visual content.
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