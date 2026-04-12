ETV Bharat / bharat

'Create Chilling Effect, Threaten Creators': Press Club Of India Demands 'Unconditional Withdrawal' Of Draft IT Amendment Rules 2026

New Delhi: The Press Club of India has called for a complete withdrawal of the draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2026, warning that the rules create a "chilling effect", threaten independent creators and expand unchecked censorship powers.

On April 11, six press organisations gathered at the Press Club of India to demand the unconditional withdrawal of the rules.

In its resolution, the Press Club of India said, "The worst hit are the independent creators and freelancers who operate solo podcasts, newsletters or have YouTube channels as the compliance framework of the draft IT Rules 2026 is financially terminal for them besides creating a chilling effect where creators may self-censor to avoid any risk of algorithmic misidentification".

The resolution called on jointly intensifying demand for withdrawal of the amendments, including canvassing for support with MPs and all other stakeholders.

Raising concerns, the resolution urged the Centre to "follow the procedural safeguards", such as giving written and reasoned blocking order to content producers and follow the specific protocols instead of issuing arbitrary blocking orders. "Government of India must strictly follow the procedural safeguards laid down under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000), before issuing blocking/takedown orders", it said, citing the Supreme Court verdict in Shreya Singhal Vs Union of India case.