ETV Bharat / bharat

President's ‘At Home' Invitation Cards Showcase Northeast’s Rich Culture & Tradition

The invitation sent out by the President of India for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The President House on Monday sent a specially designed ‘At-Home’ invitation to the guests for the 77th Republic Day celebration, showcasing the living traditions of India’s North-Eastern Region. “The invitation kit this year celebrates the living traditions of India’s North-Eastern Region. This invitation is a tribute to the skilled artisans and craftspeople of the Ashtalakshmi states. In fact, after the Republic Day celebration, the invitation card will continue showcasing the northeastern states,” the President House said. Stating that handloom and weaving are deeply rooted in the everyday life and tradition of India's northeastern states, the invitation card in possession of ETV Bharat highlighted, “Each state and community has its own distinct textiles, patterns and techniques, reflecting the region's rich traditions. Handloom weaving also plays a vital role in sustaining livelihood, especially for women engaged in handicrafts. Attached to the cover of your invitation is a colourful belt, crafted in one of these unique traditions of hand-woven textiles.” The Bamboo-Weave invitation, showing the traditions of the North East. (ETV Bharat)