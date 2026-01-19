President's ‘At Home' Invitation Cards Showcase Northeast’s Rich Culture & Tradition
Each state and community of the Northeast has its own distinct textiles, patterns, and techniques, reflecting the region's rich traditions.
New Delhi: The President House on Monday sent a specially designed ‘At-Home’ invitation to the guests for the 77th Republic Day celebration, showcasing the living traditions of India’s North-Eastern Region.
“The invitation kit this year celebrates the living traditions of India’s North-Eastern Region. This invitation is a tribute to the skilled artisans and craftspeople of the Ashtalakshmi states. In fact, after the Republic Day celebration, the invitation card will continue showcasing the northeastern states,” the President House said.
Stating that handloom and weaving are deeply rooted in the everyday life and tradition of India's northeastern states, the invitation card in possession of ETV Bharat highlighted, “Each state and community has its own distinct textiles, patterns and techniques, reflecting the region's rich traditions. Handloom weaving also plays a vital role in sustaining livelihood, especially for women engaged in handicrafts. Attached to the cover of your invitation is a colourful belt, crafted in one of these unique traditions of hand-woven textiles.”
It said that the decorative motifs on the cover and the box draw inspiration from the Assamese manuscript painting style, while the motifs on the fabric panel, under invite, represent the flora and fauna of the northeastern region of India.
“Constructed using an octagonal bamboo weave pattern, the bamboo mat scroll unfolds to reveal the artistically curated display of handcrafted creations from each state of India's northeastern region. The structure of the scroll and tri-coloured threads also evokes the shape of the loom, a portable weaving tool used particularly by women in the region, to create distinctive textiles,” the card stated.
The “At Home” reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan is a formal gathering hosted by the President of India on Republic Day, held in the Central Lawn, bringing together distinguished guests like diplomats, public figures, and media for pleasantries and to showcase India’s cultural heritage.
The invitation card for the “At Home” function during the 76th Republic Day last year showcased a selection of unique artisanal handicrafts from the southern region of the country, providing a glimpse of the region’s vibrant traditions with a focus on sustainability, inclusivity, and simplicity.
The initiative aimed to spotlight local expertise through products featured in the ODOP (One District One Product) and GI (Geographical Indication) schemes.