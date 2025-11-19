ETV Bharat / bharat

Presidential Reference: SC Judgment On Thursday, On Question Over Fixing Timeline For Governor's Nod To Clear Bills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on the presidential reference, which asked if a constitutional court can impose timelines for governors and the president to give assent to bills passed by state legislatures.

A constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar had reserved the verdict on September 11. The bench heard the arguments for 10 days.

In May, President Droupadi Murmu exercised powers under Article 143(1) of the Constitution to know from the top court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the President while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

During the hearing on September 11, the apex court had questioned the Centre, how could the court, which is the custodian of the Constitution, remain powerless and forced to sit idle, if one of the wings of the democracy fails in discharging its duties.

The CJI had told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, “Whosoever high one be…as the custodian of the Constitution. I publicly say that I am a strong believer in the doctrine of separation of powers…judicial activism has to be there; it should not turn into judicial terrorism (or judicial adventurism). At the same time if one of the wings of the democracy fails in discharging its duties, would the court, which is the custodian of the Constitution, be powerless and….to sit idle…?

Mehta stressed that separation of powers is part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, and that not just the court, the executive is also custodian of fundamental rights of the citizens, and likewise, the legislature is also custodian of the fundamental rights of citizens. Mehta argued that issuing a mandamus on the legislative functions of a constitutional authority would violate the theory of separation of powers.

Mehta submitted that for the last 50 years, assent to 90% bills was given in one month, and if a direction is used by the apex court for the grant of assent, it would be directing the governor to exercise his discretion in a particular manner.