At Least 33 Bills Await Assent Of President, Governors In Four Oppn-Ruled States

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the court cannot impose any timelines on Governors and the President to grant assent to bills passed by state assemblies, at least 33 bills in four Opposition-ruled states are pending for Governor or Presidential assent to date.

However, experts said the 10 bills of Tamil Nadu, which were granted deemed assent by Justice JB Pardiwala-led bench on April 8 by exercising its plenary power under Article 14,2 will not be affected as they have become laws and have been notified in the Gazette.

Among the 33 bills awaiting assent by governors or the president, 19 are from West Bengal, 10 from Karnataka, three from Telangana and at least one from Kerala. Reacting to the Supreme Court's judgment, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday said at least 19 bills passed by the state assembly, including key pieces of legislation, are still awaiting the governor's assent.

Banerjee said a bill loses significance when it remains stuck without clarity. "A bill is brought for the benefit of the people. The government brings it, it is debated, and dissent is recorded. Once passed, it goes to the governor. He may give assent, refuse assent, or return it with recommendations. If returned and passed again, he must give assent," the West Bengal Speaker said.

At least 10 bills passed by the Karnataka legislature, including one meant for providing four per cent reservation for Muslims in contracts in civil works, are pending for Presidential assent, official sources here said on Thursday. According to them, no bill is pending before the Karnataka governor for approval.

Among the bills from the state pending for the President's assent are The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It provides for reserving for Muslims, four per cent of contracts in civil works valued up to Rs 2 crore, and goods/services contracts up to Rs 1 crore. It was referred to the centre in June 2025.

The ruling Congress leaders in Telangana took exception to the state government's other proposals, including Backwards Classes Quota Bill, allegedly pending with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Fulfilling an election promise, the Congress government on September 26 issued an order to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies.

The government order followed two bills passed by the state legislature earlier this year to enhance BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies. The bills were forwarded to the governor and are currently awaiting presidential assent. The ruling Congress had promised before the 2023 assembly polls to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs.