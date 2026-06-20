ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh Today Under Tight Security; Will Attend Int'l Yoga Day, University Convocation

Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Jabalpur on Saturday for a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. She will reach Jabalpur at 6.10 pm by a special India Air Force (IAF) aircraft and spend nearly 19 hours in the city.

President Murmu will attend the International Yoga Day event on Sunday and will be the chief guest at the convocation of Rani Durgavati University (RDVV). She will stay overnight at Circuit House No. 1 in Jabalpur.

Itinerary of President’s visit

President Murmu will arrive at Dumna Airport this evening by special IAF plane and will proceed to Circuit House No. 1, where she will stay for the night.

The next morning, she will leave for the Garrison Ground in Sadar at 7:05 AM and will reach the venue at 7:20 AM. She will attend the International Yoga Day programme, scheduled for 7:30 AM, as the chief guest.

Following the Yoga Day event, the president will leave the Garrison Ground for Circuit House No. 1 at 8:35 AM. Later, she will depart from the Circuit House at 11:30 AM and arrive at Rani Durgavati University at 11:40 AM to attend its 36th convocation ceremony.

Gathering of leaders in Jabalpur