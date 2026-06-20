President Murmu To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh Today Under Tight Security; Will Attend Int'l Yoga Day, University Convocation
President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today for two days, attending International Yoga Day and Rani Durgavati University convocation amid tight security.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Jabalpur: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Jabalpur on Saturday for a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. She will reach Jabalpur at 6.10 pm by a special India Air Force (IAF) aircraft and spend nearly 19 hours in the city.
President Murmu will attend the International Yoga Day event on Sunday and will be the chief guest at the convocation of Rani Durgavati University (RDVV). She will stay overnight at Circuit House No. 1 in Jabalpur.
Itinerary of President’s visit
President Murmu will arrive at Dumna Airport this evening by special IAF plane and will proceed to Circuit House No. 1, where she will stay for the night.
The next morning, she will leave for the Garrison Ground in Sadar at 7:05 AM and will reach the venue at 7:20 AM. She will attend the International Yoga Day programme, scheduled for 7:30 AM, as the chief guest.
Following the Yoga Day event, the president will leave the Garrison Ground for Circuit House No. 1 at 8:35 AM. Later, she will depart from the Circuit House at 11:30 AM and arrive at Rani Durgavati University at 11:40 AM to attend its 36th convocation ceremony.
Gathering of leaders in Jabalpur
After attending both events, the president will leave the university for Dumna Airport at 12:50 PM. She will reach the airport at 1:10 PM and depart for Gwalior at 1:20 PM on the special Air Force aircraft.
In view of President Murmu's visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will also arrive in Jabalpur on Saturday evening and will stay overnight in the city as well.
Governor Mangubhai Patel will also arrive in Jabalpur at 11:00 AM today. He will welcome the president and participate in various programmes.
Deputy Chief Minister and minister-in-charge of the Jabalpur district Jagdish Devda; Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar; and ministers Rakesh Singh and Prahlad Patel, along with several other public representatives, have arrived in Jabalpur.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place in the city, with around 3000 additional forces deployed ahead of the president's visit. The Civil Lines area of the city has been declared a no-fly zone.
Traffic restrictions will be in effect on several routes starting Saturday. But, keeping the NEET examination in mind, necessary exemptions regarding movement have been granted to examinees and their accompanying family members.
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