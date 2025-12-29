President Sends Back Tamil Nadu Bill On Vice-Chancellor Appointments
Passed by the Assembly in 2022, the Bill remained stuck with the Governor before being sent to the President, who has now returned it.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 10:03 PM IST
Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday returned the bill that sought to empower the Tamil Nadu government to appoint and remove vice-chancellors of state universities.
The legislation was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on April 25, 2022, by then Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy. It proposed vesting the state government with the authority to appoint and remove vice-chancellors, a power that has traditionally rested with the Governor. The Assembly subsequently passed the bill.
Tamil Nadu has 13 universities functioning under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department. To implement the proposed change, the government made amendments to the statutes of all 13 universities. A separate bill was introduced for the University of Madras, while a common bill covered the remaining 12 universities. Both were passed by the Assembly.
Speaking during the debate at the time, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Governor’s role in higher education had increasingly led to friction with the elected government. He argued that leaving the power to appoint vice-chancellors to the Governor would invite controversy and institutional conflict. Stalin also pointed out that in states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana, vice-chancellors are appointed by the respective state governments.
After being passed by the Assembly, the bill was sent to Governor R.N. Ravi for assent. The Governor, however, did not clear it and forwarded it to the President.
After remaining pending for nearly three years, President Murmu has now returned the bill relating to the appointment and removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, effectively sending it back without approval.