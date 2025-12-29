ETV Bharat / bharat

President Sends Back Tamil Nadu Bill On Vice-Chancellor Appointments

Chennai: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday returned the bill that sought to empower the Tamil Nadu government to appoint and remove vice-chancellors of state universities.

The legislation was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on April 25, 2022, by then Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy. It proposed vesting the state government with the authority to appoint and remove vice-chancellors, a power that has traditionally rested with the Governor. The Assembly subsequently passed the bill.

Tamil Nadu has 13 universities functioning under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department. To implement the proposed change, the government made amendments to the statutes of all 13 universities. A separate bill was introduced for the University of Madras, while a common bill covered the remaining 12 universities. Both were passed by the Assembly.