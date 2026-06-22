President Murmu Visits Kuno National Park, Reviews Progress Of Project Cheetah
President Droupadi Murmu visited the national park, reviewed Project Cheetah, inspected monitoring facilities and will undertake a jungle safari today.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Sheopur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Sunday evening after travelling from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Soon after reaching the park, she visited the cheetah management area and reviewed the facilities.
After attending the International Yoga Day programme and the convocation ceremony at Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur, the President reached Gwalior Airbase by a special aircraft and then flew to Kuno National Park in an Indian Air Force helicopter.
She was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh's Renewable Energy Minister and Sheopur district in-charge Rakesh Shukla.
President Takes Close Look At Cheetah Enclosures
Photographs shared on the President's social media accounts showed her touring the park in a safari vehicle. After inspecting the cheetah enclosures, Kuno National Park officials briefed her on the progress of Project Cheetah.
President Murmu was informed about the entire project during her visit. During her visit to Botswana in November 2025, she had symbolically received eight cheetahs from Botswana, which were later brought to Kuno National Park in February 2026.
Wearing a cheetah safari jacket and a round cap, President Murmu also inspected the Cheetah Command and Control Centre, where officials explained how the animals are monitored and tracked.
According to officials, President Murmu also viewed an exhibition showcasing the progress achieved so far under the cheetah reintroduction project.
"The President was informed that India currently has 52 cheetahs, of which 49 are at KNP. Three cheetahs have been shifted to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur," the official said.
On Monday, June 22, she is scheduled to undertake a jungle safari and observe the cheetahs more closely.
The President is scheduled to return to Gwalior around 10.40 am on Monday and will wind up her five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh before leaving for New Delhi, officials said.
Kuno Now Home To 49 Cheetahs
Kuno National Park currently houses 49 cheetahs, while three have been relocated to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Mandsaur. During her visit, the President will receive detailed information about the growing cheetah population, their habitat and conservation efforts. She is also expected to interact with members of the tribal community who serve as 'Cheeta Mitras', guides, tracking teams, and safari drivers.
Project Cheetah reflects India's commitment to restoring biodiversity by reintroducing the species after its extinction in the country.
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