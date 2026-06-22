ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Visits Kuno National Park, Reviews Progress Of Project Cheetah

Sheopur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Kuno National Park in Sheopur on Sunday evening after travelling from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Soon after reaching the park, she visited the cheetah management area and reviewed the facilities.

After attending the International Yoga Day programme and the convocation ceremony at Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur, the President reached Gwalior Airbase by a special aircraft and then flew to Kuno National Park in an Indian Air Force helicopter.

She was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh's Renewable Energy Minister and Sheopur district in-charge Rakesh Shukla.

President Murmu explores Kuno National Park. (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Takes Close Look At Cheetah Enclosures

Photographs shared on the President's social media accounts showed her touring the park in a safari vehicle. After inspecting the cheetah enclosures, Kuno National Park officials briefed her on the progress of Project Cheetah.

President Murmu was informed about the entire project during her visit. During her visit to Botswana in November 2025, she had symbolically received eight cheetahs from Botswana, which were later brought to Kuno National Park in February 2026.