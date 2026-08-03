ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Urges Universities To Nurture Moral Values Among Students And Vie For Academic Excellence

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday stressed the need for value based education and said universities must shape morally responsible citizens committed citizens to the service of society and the nation along with skilled professionals.



Inaugurating the Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack, President Murmu said, higher education institutes have a greater responsibility in today's rapidly changing world to instill ethical values, discipline, compassion and spirit of public service among students. "Universities should create an environment where young people can develop their talent, fulfil their aspirations and imbibe moral values," she said, adding higher education institutes must prepare students to face professional challenges without losing their ethical compass.



The President said the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 cannot be achieved through technological advancement alone. It requires institutions that nurture innovation while remaining rooted in India’s cultural ethos and timeless values. She said universities should emerge as centres where academic excellence is complemented by character-building and social responsibility.



President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration of Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, the President said the country’s youth are its greatest strength. "India is among the countries with the youngest populations in the world. This is our greatest asset. To make optimal use of this asset, our universities must create an environment where young people can develop their talents and realize their dreams and aspirations".



Describing Odisha as a land rich in culture, spirituality and knowledge, Murmu said the state has long promoted the ideals of inclusivity, compassion and human welfare. Describing Odisha as a land rich in culture, spirituality and knowledge, President Murmu said the state has long promoted the ideals of inclusivity, compassion and human welfare. Cuttack’s contribution to the fields of public service, literature, and culture has been immensely significant and inspiring.

