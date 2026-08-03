President Murmu Urges Universities To Nurture Moral Values Among Students And Vie For Academic Excellence
The President said the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires institutions that nurture innovation while remaining rooted in India’s cultural ethos, reports Minati Singha.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday stressed the need for value based education and said universities must shape morally responsible citizens committed citizens to the service of society and the nation along with skilled professionals.
Inaugurating the Jagadguru Kripalu University in Cuttack, President Murmu said, higher education institutes have a greater responsibility in today's rapidly changing world to instill ethical values, discipline, compassion and spirit of public service among students. "Universities should create an environment where young people can develop their talent, fulfil their aspirations and imbibe moral values," she said, adding higher education institutes must prepare students to face professional challenges without losing their ethical compass.
The President said the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 cannot be achieved through technological advancement alone. It requires institutions that nurture innovation while remaining rooted in India’s cultural ethos and timeless values. She said universities should emerge as centres where academic excellence is complemented by character-building and social responsibility.
Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, the President said the country’s youth are its greatest strength. "India is among the countries with the youngest populations in the world. This is our greatest asset. To make optimal use of this asset, our universities must create an environment where young people can develop their talents and realize their dreams and aspirations".
Describing Odisha as a land rich in culture, spirituality and knowledge, Murmu said the state has long promoted the ideals of inclusivity, compassion and human welfare. Describing Odisha as a land rich in culture, spirituality and knowledge, President Murmu said the state has long promoted the ideals of inclusivity, compassion and human welfare. Cuttack’s contribution to the fields of public service, literature, and culture has been immensely significant and inspiring.
She expressed confidence that Jagadguru Kripalu University would carry forward this legacy by integrating India’s spiritual traditions with modern education and producing graduates who contribute meaningfully to society. The President is in Odisha on a three-day visit starting Monday.
On Tuesday, the President will travel by train to Berhampur in Ganjam district around 9 am. Her special salon coach will be escorted by two trains, one in the front and another in the rear, throughout the journey, and no other train will be allowed on the same track during the movement, an official said.
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Jagadguru Kripalu University at Cuttack, Odisha. The President said that our universities must create an environment where young people can develop their talents and realize their dreams and aspirations. Universities bear the… pic.twitter.com/ix8wefZA87— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2026
Bhubaneswar and Berhampur railway stations have been placed under high security, with bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs and intensive baggage screening deployed.
Around 15 platoons of police personnel, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), have been deployed at Bhubaneswar railway station, officials said.
After reaching Berhampur, President Murmu is scheduled to visit the Maa Kandhuni Devi shrine near the Taptapani hot spring in Sanakhemundi block to offer prayers. She will stay overnight at the Army AD College in Golabandha and return to Bhubaneswar by train on August 5 before leaving for New Delhi aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft.
“The President’s train journey has been arranged keeping in view the IMD forecast of rains,” a senior police officer said. Odisha Police, in coordination with central agencies, has made elaborate security arrangements in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Ganjam in accordance with the Blue Book protocol, an official said.
Around 40 platoons of police personnel and nearly 150 police officers have been deployed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, while SP-rank officers have been assigned to supervise security at each venue. Commandos will accompany the President throughout her visit, officials said.
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President Murmu Urges Universities To Nurture Moral Values Among Students And Vie For Academic Excellence