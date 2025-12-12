ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Urges All Communities In Manipur To Support Efforts For Peace, Reconciliation

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called on all the communities of Manipur to continue the efforts for peace, understanding, and reconciliation and said that the Union government is committed to the well-being and progress of the people of the state. Speaking at a reception programme in Senapati district, Murmu expressed her happiness to be in the district which has a proud tribal heritage.

She said, "Today the nation commemorates the Nupi Lal Memorial Day, which is the prime example of female voice in bringing about positive social change. Manipur has rich cultural diversity with a large number of tribal communities. This diversity is evident in Senapati districts. I attended a reception at Taphou Naga village, where I was accorded a warm welcome by representatives of tribals of the district, and met with displaced persons."

She also said the Maram tribe, which is found in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts, is recognised as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal group and is the only PVTG group in the state. "The unique culture of Maram contributes to India's tribal diversity," she said.

Murmu said, "The growth and opportunities of tribal communities of Manipur and ensuring their greater participation in the country's progress is a national priority." The President said, "The government of India is working closely with local leaders, civil societies and communities to ensure their development in Manipur. The Union government is committed to ensure that development reaches every corner of the country. The government is giving special attention to the development of remote tribal regions."