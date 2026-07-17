ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Embark On Historic First Visits To Three East European Nations

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on state visit to three East European nations—Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania from July 19-25. This will mark two first-ever presidential visits and the first visit by an Indian President to Romania in more than three decades.

President Murmu will visit Moldova on July 20 at the invitation of President Maia Sandu, becoming the first Indian President to travel to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

She will hold delegation-level talks with President Sandu, meet Parliament President Igor Grosu, interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum and engage with the Indian community.

“This is the first ever visit by an Indian President to Moldova. It would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership,” the MEA said.

The ministry noted that India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations and highlighted opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT) and education.

President Murmu will then travel to North Macedonia from July 21 to 22 at the invitation of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, in what will also be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the country.