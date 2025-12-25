ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Releases Constitution In Santhali Language

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal with the Constitution in Santhali language ( PIB )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said it is a matter of pride and joy for all the Santhali people that the Constitution of India is now available in the Santhali language, written in the Ol Chiki script. It will make them able to read and understand the Constitution in their own language, Murmu added. The President added that this year, we are celebrating the centenary of the Ol Chiki script.

The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India. It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar.