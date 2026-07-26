President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Kargil Heroes On Vijay Diwas
Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride, says PM Modi.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering their extraordinary courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.
In a post on X, President Murmu paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the country, saying the saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty.
कारगिल विजय दिवस पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले वीर योद्धाओं को मैं विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूं। उनका अद्वितीय पराक्रम, अडिग संकल्प और अनन्य राष्ट्रभक्ति हमारी सेना की गौरवशाली परंपरा के अप्रतिम उदाहरण हैं। देश, सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। हमारे उन…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2026
"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland. Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army's glorious traditions," she said, adding that the nation shall forever remain indebted to them.
PM Modi also paid tribute to the Kargil heroes, expressing the nation’s gratitude to the soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment to India’s security.
On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026
“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, our nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India. Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations,” the Prime Minister said in a message on X.
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, also remembered the martyrs of the Kargil War and paid heartfelt tributes to them.
Observed every year on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War, when the Indian Armed Forces successfully evicted Pakistani intruders from strategic heights in the Kargil sector under Operation Vijay, reaffirming the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
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