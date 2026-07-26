ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Kargil Heroes On Vijay Diwas

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth paying tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War on the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Drass, in Ladakh on Sunday, July 26, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the nation in paying tributes to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, remembering their extraordinary courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.

In a post on X, President Murmu paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the country, saying the saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland. Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army's glorious traditions," she said, adding that the nation shall forever remain indebted to them.