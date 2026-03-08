Educated, Empowered Women Pillars Of Progressive Nation: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Women's Day
The President reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to all women on International Women's Day, saying that educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation.
In a post on X, she emphasised that as women continue to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, they continue to strengthen the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society.
"Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society," said President Murmu.
The President further reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity.
"On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings to all women, saying the achievements of India's 'Nari Shakti' are a source of pride.
In a series of posts on a social media platform on 'X', Modi said, "Empowerment of women is at the core of his government's various schemes and initiatives, and it remains committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India's journey of development."
On International Women’s Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2026
Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit…
"On International Women's Day, I extend my greetings to all our Nari Shakti. Across every field, women are shaping India's progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal. Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that as India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide the country's collective journey towards a strong and prosperous nation. "The achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the transformative role in nation building," he added.
The achievements of India's Nari Shakti are a source of pride and a powerful reminder of the transformative role in nation building. As India progresses further, the aspirations and contributions of women will continue to guide our collective journey towards a strong and…
Modi also shared a glimpse of how the lives of women at the grassroots have been transformed over the past decade, highlighting the impact of initiatives aimed at empowering women across the country.
A glimpse of how the lives of women have been transformed at the grassroots over the past decade…#NayeBharatKiNariShakti
International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment.
