Educated, Empowered Women Pillars Of Progressive Nation: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Women's Day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to all women on International Women's Day, saying that educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation.

In a post on X, she emphasised that as women continue to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, they continue to strengthen the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society.

"Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society," said President Murmu.

The President further reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity.

"On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," she said.