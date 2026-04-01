President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Participate In Self-Enumeration Initiative For Census 2027
The Census kick-started on Wednesday in eight states and Union Territories including Delhi with the opening of a 15-day self-enumeration window
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday participated in the self-enumeration initiative for Census 2027 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said. Murmu self-enumerated her household details in the portal (se.census.gov.in) in the presence of Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials, it said in a post on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed his self-enumeration for Census 2027, marking the start of the first phase of India's first fully digital census exercise. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Completed my self-enumeration. Today marks the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations. This census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to self-enumerate their household details. I appeal to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process."
President Droupadi Murmu participated in the self-enumeration initiative of the Government of India for Census 2027 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This Census is being conducted in digital mode for the first time.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 1, 2026
The President self-enumerated her household details in the portal… pic.twitter.com/figZns8YBH
The Census kick-started on Wednesday in eight states and Union Territories including Delhi with the opening of a 15-day self-enumeration window, where citizens can exercise the option to provide information themselves on the web portal developed by the government for the purpose.
"President Droupadi Murmu participated in the self-enumeration initiative of the Government of India for Census 2027 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This Census is being conducted in digital mode for the first time," the President's office said.
It also shared pictures of the event in the social media post.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also filled filled out the self-enumeration form online for Census 2027, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan. This information was provided on X by Vice President of India's office.
Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan filled out the self-enumeration form online for Census 2027, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @CensusIndia2027 pic.twitter.com/acClULM2rl— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) April 1, 2026
Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also filled the self-enumaration form. "As part of the first phase of the Census, the ‘House Listing’ process commencing today, I filled the self-enumeration form. This process will play a crucial role in accelerating India’s development journey and ensuring that government schemes reach every citizen effectively. Soon, the census team will visit your home as well. You are requested to extend full cooperation in this national duty by providing the required information," Shah posted on X.
As part of the first phase of the Census, the ‘House Listing’ process commencing today, I filled the self-enumeration form. This process will play a crucial role in accelerating India’s development journey and ensuring that government schemes reach every citizen effectively.… pic.twitter.com/laaRGD1pC7— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2026
The 15-day window for self-enumeration in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas began on Wednesday. For the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) areas, the self-enumeration will be held from May 1 to May 15.
The door-to-door houselisting operation will run in two 30-day windows — areas under NDMC and Delhi Cantonment from April 16 to May 15, and areas under MCD from May 16 to June 15 — as outlined in the Census schedule.
The Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases -- the first stage is known as house listing and housing census and the second stage is the population census.
Completed my self enumeration.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2026
Today marks the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations. This census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to… pic.twitter.com/JiItYAOUAW
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