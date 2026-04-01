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President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan, PM Modi Participate In Self-Enumeration Initiative For Census 2027

President Droupadi Murmu participates in the self-enumeration initiative of the Government of India for Census 2027 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday participated in the self-enumeration initiative for Census 2027 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said. Murmu self-enumerated her household details in the portal (se.census.gov.in) in the presence of Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials, it said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday completed his self-enumeration for Census 2027, marking the start of the first phase of India's first fully digital census exercise. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: "Completed my self-enumeration. Today marks the beginning of the first phase of Census 2027, relating to house listing and housing operations. This census is the first time data collection is being done through digital means. It also empowers the people of India to self-enumerate their household details. I appeal to the people of India to self-enumerate their household details themselves and participate in the Census process."

The Census kick-started on Wednesday in eight states and Union Territories including Delhi with the opening of a 15-day self-enumeration window, where citizens can exercise the option to provide information themselves on the web portal developed by the government for the purpose.

"President Droupadi Murmu participated in the self-enumeration initiative of the Government of India for Census 2027 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This Census is being conducted in digital mode for the first time," the President's office said.