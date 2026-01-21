ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Statehood Greetings To Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their statehood day, saying their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress. Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur became full-fledged states in 1972.

"Warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day. These states are blessed with a rich cultural legacy, vibrant traditions and extraordinary natural beauty," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress, she said. "I wish their residents a future filled with peace and prosperity," the president said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, conveyed his wishes to the people and hoped that the states continue to reach new heights of development in the coming times.