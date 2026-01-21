Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Statehood Greetings To Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur
Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur became full-fledged states in 1972.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their statehood day, saying their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress. Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur became full-fledged states in 1972.
"Warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day. These states are blessed with a rich cultural legacy, vibrant traditions and extraordinary natural beauty," President Murmu said in a post on X.
Warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on their Statehood Day. These states are blessed with rich cultural legacy, vibrant traditions and extraordinary natural beauty. Their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2026
Their enterprising and talented people have made remarkable contributions to the nation's progress, she said. "I wish their residents a future filled with peace and prosperity," the president said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, conveyed his wishes to the people and hoped that the states continue to reach new heights of development in the coming times.
Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come."
On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026
Strife-torn Manipur has been under President's Rule since February last year. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.
In another post, Modi greeted the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day, saying, "Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity."
Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura’s journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity. The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields and its people are adding momentum to India’s growth trajectory. I…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026
"The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, praying that Tripura "prospers significantly" in the coming times.
I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state’s cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya keep scaling new heights…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2026
Conveying heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya, PM Modi said, "The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya keep scaling new heights of development in the future."
