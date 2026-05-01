President Murmu, PM Modi And Other Leaders Extend Buddha Purnima Wishes, Highlight Message of Peace And Compassion
President, Prime Minister and other leaders extend Buddha Purnima wishes, emphasising compassion, peace and harmony, and highlighting the relevance of Buddha’s teachings in today’s world.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony, President Droupadi Murmu said, while extending greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their wishes, highlighting the enduring relevance of Buddha’s ideals and urging people to follow the path of truth, non-violence and mindfulness.
On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
The teachings of Lord Buddha, centred on compassion, peace and self-realisation, form the essence of Buddha Purnima, one of the most significant festivals for Buddhists. The day marks the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Gautama Buddha and is observed with prayers, meditation and acts of kindness across India and other parts of the world.
Also known as Vesak, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month and is considered a 'triple-blessed day'. Lord Buddha, born as Siddhartha Gautama in Lumbini, attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya and later attained Mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar. Devotees mark the occasion by visiting temples such as the Mahabodhi Temple, offering prayers, meditating and performing acts of charity.
President Murmu Highlights Relevance of Buddha's Teachings
On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. pic.twitter.com/RRUDWvtj4V— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings, underlining the significance of the day and the enduring relevance of Lord Buddha's message.
She said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world."
Highlighting the importance of the occasion, the President noted, "This sacred day marks the epoch-making events of Bhagwan Buddha’s advent on the earth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana. His eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide the entire humanity."
She added, "In today's world, which is facing numerous challenges, the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony."
"On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and just society," she said.
PM Modi Urges People To Follow Path Of Compassion
सभी देशवासियों को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की असीम शुभकामनाएं। शांति, करुणा और सद्भावना के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देने वाले इस पावन अवसर पर आइए, भगवान बुद्ध के जीवन मूल्यों को अपनाने का संकल्प दोहराएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2026
नान्तर्बहिश्च लोकेषु त्वात्मानं दृष्टवान् क्वचित्।
आष्टाङ्गिकेन मार्गेण परमां… pic.twitter.com/DrTeabrw93
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes, stressing the importance of adopting Buddha's values in everyday life.
"Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. On this sacred day that inspires us to walk the path of peace, compassion and goodwill, let us reaffirm our resolve to embrace the life values of Lord Buddha," he said in a post on X.
In another message, he added, "May the thoughts of Lord Buddha deepen the spirit of joy and togetherness in our society."
Other Leaders Echo Message Of Peace And Harmony
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also underlined the importance of Buddha’s ideals. He said, "The life and teachings of Lord Buddha continue to illuminate the path of compassion, non-violence and wisdom. His timeless message of peace, harmony and selfless service remains deeply relevant in today’s world."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Lord Buddha's life continues to inspire humanity to work for collective welfare. He said, "Heartfelt greetings of Buddha Purnima to all fellow citizens of the country. The life of Lord Buddha inspires us to continuously strive for the welfare of humanity while treading the path of truth, non-violence and compassion. His invaluable wisdom will continue to illuminate human civilisation for ages to come."
Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar, also wished people on the occasion. He wrote on X, "May the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha guide us in fostering a society rooted in compassion, peace and justice."
On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, we extend our warm greetings to everyone.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 1, 2026
The life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold timeless, eternal and universal wisdom.
His message of truth, compassion, non-violence, mindfulness, and equality not only shaped our civilisation… pic.twitter.com/0mfvxhxwr6
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Buddha's message remains universally relevant. "The life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold timeless, eternal and universal wisdom. His message of truth, compassion, non-violence, mindfulness and equality continues to guide humanity in an age marked by conflict and uncertainty," he said, adding that inner peace is the foundation of a just and harmonious society.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the philosophical relevance of Buddha’s teachings in modern times. He said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on Buddha Purnima. The life philosophy and thoughts of Lord Gautam Buddha are a lesson for all humanity: of non-violence, compassion, truth, social harmony and ethics. The path shown by him will always continue to inspire us to walk on the path of peace and goodwill."
आप सभी को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2026
भगवान गौतम बुद्ध का जीवन दर्शन और उनके विचार सम्पूर्ण मानवता के लिए शिक्षा हैं - अहिंसा, करुणा, सत्य, सामाजिक समरसता और नैतिकता की।
उनका दिखाया मार्ग हमें हमेशा शांति और सद्भाव के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/E4AILI4lfM
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasised the power of compassion and love in Buddha’s teachings. "Lord Buddha’s greatest teaching is that hatred can only be ended by love; this is an eternal truth. He inspired us to follow values such as truth, non-violence, humanity, compassion and kindness, and showed the world the path to peace, harmony and prosperity," she said.
Meanwhile, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, extended his greetings to the global Buddhist community and stressed the need to practise Buddha’s teachings in daily life. "This sacred day reminds us of the light that Buddha brought into the world more than 2,500 years ago. His teachings remain the most compassionate and practical guide for living in our troubled times. By applying them in our lives, we can contribute to building a more peaceful world," he said.
Devotees Take Holy Dip In River Ganga
On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, devotees have arrived in the holy city of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to take a holy dip in the River Ganga. Since morning, large numbers of devotees have been arriving at Har Ki Pauri and other Ganga ghats to take a holy dip in the Ganga.
In view of the large crowds of devotees in Haridwar, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements. The entire fair area has been divided into eight zones and 21 sectors. An adequate police force has been deployed at all Ganga ghats.
According to astrologer Pandit Manoj Tripathi, bathing in the River Ganga on this day is equivalent to bathing daily for the entire month of Vaishakh.