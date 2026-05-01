ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi And Other Leaders Extend Buddha Purnima Wishes, Highlight Message of Peace And Compassion

New Delhi: The teachings of Lord Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony, President Droupadi Murmu said, while extending greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed their wishes, highlighting the enduring relevance of Buddha’s ideals and urging people to follow the path of truth, non-violence and mindfulness.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

The teachings of Lord Buddha, centred on compassion, peace and self-realisation, form the essence of Buddha Purnima, one of the most significant festivals for Buddhists. The day marks the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Gautama Buddha and is observed with prayers, meditation and acts of kindness across India and other parts of the world.

Bodh Gaya (PTI)

Also known as Vesak, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month and is considered a 'triple-blessed day'. Lord Buddha, born as Siddhartha Gautama in Lumbini, attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya and later attained Mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar. Devotees mark the occasion by visiting temples such as the Mahabodhi Temple, offering prayers, meditating and performing acts of charity.

President Murmu Highlights Relevance of Buddha's Teachings

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings, underlining the significance of the day and the enduring relevance of Lord Buddha's message.

She said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world."

Highlighting the importance of the occasion, the President noted, "This sacred day marks the epoch-making events of Bhagwan Buddha’s advent on the earth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana. His eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide the entire humanity."

She added, "In today's world, which is facing numerous challenges, the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony."

"On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and just society," she said.

PM Modi Urges People To Follow Path Of Compassion