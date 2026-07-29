ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu On 3-Day Odisha Visit From Aug 3, To Undertake Train Journey

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to Odisha from August 3 and attend several programmes, besides a train journey from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur, officials said.

The President's programme was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg in which she reviewed the state's preparedness for Murmu's visit to Cuttack, Khurda and Ganjam districts. Garg directed all departments concerned to complete preparations within the stipulated time-frame.

According to the proposed itinerary reviewed during the meeting, the President is slated to arrive in Bhubaneswar by a special aircraft from New Delhi in the afternoon of August 3.

After reaching Lok Bhavan, she will travel by road to Jagadguru Kripalu University near Baanga in Damapada tehsil of Cuttack district to inaugurate the institution and return to Bhubaneswar for an overnight stay.

"On the next day, on August 4, the President is scheduled to travel by train from Bhubaneswar to Berhampur, with the rail journey being planned in view of the prevailing monsoon conditions," an official statement said.