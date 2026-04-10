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President Murmu Nominates Harivansh To Rajya Sabha

Harivansh has been nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha after vacancy was created following retirement of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

ajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Mar 27, 2026.
ajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Mar 27, 2026. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday nominated JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh to the Rajya Sabha as a member of the Council of States to fill the vacant seat created after the retirement of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi from his seat.

The tenure of Harivansh as a member of the Upper Houses ended on April 9. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Harivansh to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to retirement of one of the nominated member," an official notification of the government said.

Harivansh, 69, has completed his two terms as a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Bihar. He has also served as deputy chairman of the Upper House.

Also Read:

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  2. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Holds Bilateral Meetings At P20 Summit

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU
HARIVANSH NARAYAN SINGH
RAJYA SABHA
MURMU NOMINATES HARIVANSH

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