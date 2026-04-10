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President Murmu Nominates Harivansh To Rajya Sabha

ajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Mar 27, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday nominated JD(U)'s Harivansh Narayan Singh to the Rajya Sabha as a member of the Council of States to fill the vacant seat created after the retirement of former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi from his seat.

The tenure of Harivansh as a member of the Upper Houses ended on April 9. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Harivansh to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to retirement of one of the nominated member," an official notification of the government said.