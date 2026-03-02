ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Launches Women-Centric Schemes of Delhi Govt

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched several schemes of the Delhi government at the 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' programme. Among them are the Pink National Common Mobility Card and three other women-centric welfare schemes.

Addressing the event held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi as the chief guest, she said, "I want to congratulate Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for initiating these women-centric schemes. Women are an integral part of society."

Murmu said India's history is replete with stories and tales of women's sacrifices, and Lokmata Ahilyabai's administrative efficiency is still remembered. "Today, women are advancing in every field, including the military, science and others," she added.

The President said women are also being provided financial assistance through the Mudra Scheme and emphasised that women's empowerment is not just the government's responsibility but of every individual in society. "Everyone must work together to fulfil this responsibility. When a daughter is educated, the entire family is educated. It is everyone's responsibility to advance half of the country's population. People from all states and religions live in Delhi. We must take everyone along and set an example of Delhi's development," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu presents a NCMC Saheli Pink Women Smart Card to a woman. (ETV Bharat)

Murmu said initiatives like free bus travel and integrated transport access would strengthen women's independence and safety. During the event, the President symbolically presented NCMC Saheli Pink Women Smart Cards to two women and launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali.