President Murmu Launches Women-Centric Schemes of Delhi Govt
She symbolically presented NCMC Saheli Pink Women Smart Cards to two women and launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holders.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched several schemes of the Delhi government at the 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' programme. Among them are the Pink National Common Mobility Card and three other women-centric welfare schemes.
Addressing the event held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi as the chief guest, she said, "I want to congratulate Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for initiating these women-centric schemes. Women are an integral part of society."
Murmu said India's history is replete with stories and tales of women's sacrifices, and Lokmata Ahilyabai's administrative efficiency is still remembered. "Today, women are advancing in every field, including the military, science and others," she added.
The President said women are also being provided financial assistance through the Mudra Scheme and emphasised that women's empowerment is not just the government's responsibility but of every individual in society. "Everyone must work together to fulfil this responsibility. When a daughter is educated, the entire family is educated. It is everyone's responsibility to advance half of the country's population. People from all states and religions live in Delhi. We must take everyone along and set an example of Delhi's development," she added.
Murmu said initiatives like free bus travel and integrated transport access would strengthen women's independence and safety. During the event, the President symbolically presented NCMC Saheli Pink Women Smart Cards to two women and launched a scheme providing two free LPG cylinders annually to ration card-holding families on Holi and Diwali.
The Rs 129-crore benefit will be transferred directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). She also launched the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana and the "Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar" initiative.
Stressing collective responsibility, Murmu said women's empowerment is not just the government's duty, and society must also play its role. "The schemes launched today will empower women to realise the vision of a prosperous Delhi," she added.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the launch of the schemes is an integrated framework towards women's safety and independence. "Our women-centric government, through these four schemes, provides safety starting from the birth of a girl child, investment in their education, transportation independence and relief in the kitchen," she added.
आज दिल्ली के इतिहास में नारी शक्ति के नाम एक स्वर्णिम अध्याय जुड़ गया।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) March 2, 2026
माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु जी के करकमलों द्वारा लखपति बिटिया योजना, होली–दिवाली पर मुफ्त गैस सिलेंडर योजना, सहेली पिंक स्मार्ट कार्ड और 40,642 बेटियों के खातों में ₹100 करोड़ DBT हस्तांतरण का… pic.twitter.com/Z4CgZGlDyi
Elaborating on the scheme, she said, "In the previous government scheme for free travel for women in buses, there were many leakages and scope of corruption. Our Saheli Pink Smart Card is not just a travel card but a 'dignity card' for women of Delhi."
Women's empowerment is not just a policy but a national resolution now. They should also be part of the workforce, Gupta added.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi ministers Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the event.
