President Murmu Greets People Of Various States, UTs On Their Formation Days

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Puducherry on their formation days.

In a post on X, she wished these states and the Union territories success and extended best wishes for the well-being of residents.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India’s progress," she wrote in her post.