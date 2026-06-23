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President Murmu Confers Padma Awards To Satish Shah, Rohit Sharma And 63 Others

President Droupadi Murmu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Padma awardees and other dignitaries during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, actors Mammootty and Satish Shah, cricketer Rohit Sharma, and playback singer Alka Yagnik were among eminent personalities conferred with the coveted Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president presented Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge K T Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist S K M Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the president during the ceremony.

Rupi Soren, wife of JMM founder Shibu Soren, received the Padma Bhushan on behalf of the late leader.

The president conferred Padma Shri to cricketer Rohit Sharma, who led India to victory in the last T20 World Cup, and hockey player Savita Punia.

Vladimir Mestvirishvili, the Georgian coach who mentored Indian Olympic medallists like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ravi Dahiya was awarded Padma Shri posthumously. His wife received the award on his behalf.

The function was attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other dignitaries.

The arrival of 83-year-old folk artist and cultural guardian from Nagaland, Guru Sangyusang Pongener, added a dash of vibrant cultural touch to the ceremony. Dressed in traditional Naga attire, his spirited entry drew a huge round of applause from the audience, including Prime Minister Modi. He received the Padma Shri.

Social worker Budhri Tati, who worked in the field of education and women empowerment in the previously naxal-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, also received Padma Shri. She, too, preferred her traditional dress and received warm applause as she walked up to accept the honour.

The president also conferred Padma Shri to actor Satish Shah posthumously. The actor was known for essaying prominent roles in the country's first sitcom Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and cult movie Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. His brother received the award on his behalf.

Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati who is now the CBFC Chairman was also awarded Padma Shri by the president.