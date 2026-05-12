President Murmu Confers Florence Nightingale Awards To 15 Nursing Professionals
Each award carries a certificate, a Rs 1,00,000 cash prize, and a medal symbolising the nation's gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by health warriors.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Honouring exceptional nursing professionals in India on International Nurses Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2026 to 15 nursing personnel at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda was also present during the occasion.
Instituted by the Health Ministry, the award honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession.
The awardees are Sub Inspector Kulwinder Parhi from Leh, Ujwala Mahadev Soyam from Maharashtra, Lalenthangi Hnamte from Mizoram, Madhu Mala Gurung from Sikkim, Pooka Parmar Rana from Uttarakhand, Gita Karmakar from West Bengal, Poonam Verma from Chandigarh, Deepa Biju from Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Sharwan Kumar Dhaka from Delhi, Raksha Rupo Parvatkar from Goa, Kabitha Jagannath from Karnataka, Manjumol VS from Kerala, Aysha Beebu K from Lakshadweep, Dr R Shankar Shanumugam from Tamil Nadu and Maj Gen Lissamma PV from the Indian Army.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards 2026 to nursing personnel at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/ehzHX6ZiID— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 12, 2026
The award is presented to registered nurses, midwives, auxiliary nurse midwives, and lady health visitors serving across the Central and state governments, union territories, and voluntary organisations.
Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation's gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.
International Nurses Day is observed every year to honour the vital role played by nurses in hospitals, clinics, emergency departments and community healthcare systems around the world.
It commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, whose contributions laid the foundation for modern nursing practices worldwide. This year's theme — Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives — highlights the importance of supporting nurses through safer working conditions, better opportunities and stronger institutional backing to improve healthcare outcomes.
The campaign message says healthcare services improve when nurses receive fair salaries, adequate staffing support, leadership opportunities and access to quality education and training.
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