ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Confers Florence Nightingale Awards To 15 Nursing Professionals

New Delhi: Honouring exceptional nursing professionals in India on International Nurses Day, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2026 to 15 nursing personnel at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda was also present during the occasion.

Instituted by the Health Ministry, the award honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession.

The awardees are Sub Inspector Kulwinder Parhi from Leh, Ujwala Mahadev Soyam from Maharashtra, Lalenthangi Hnamte from Mizoram, Madhu Mala Gurung from Sikkim, Pooka Parmar Rana from Uttarakhand, Gita Karmakar from West Bengal, Poonam Verma from Chandigarh, Deepa Biju from Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Sharwan Kumar Dhaka from Delhi, Raksha Rupo Parvatkar from Goa, Kabitha Jagannath from Karnataka, Manjumol VS from Kerala, Aysha Beebu K from Lakshadweep, Dr R Shankar Shanumugam from Tamil Nadu and Maj Gen Lissamma PV from the Indian Army.