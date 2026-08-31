ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu At NIFT Convocation Urges Students To Maintain Global Outlook While Remaining Connected To Roots

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that India is expanding its role on the global stage with greater confidence than ever before and that fashion technology is a field with immense potential to enhance the country's global footprint.

In her address to the combined convocation ceremony of 18 National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campuses in New Delhi, President Murmu urged graduating students to seize the opportunity. "Students should maintain a global outlook while remaining firmly connected to their roots and the core values of our culture," she said.

The President said the textile and apparel sector is not just a part of India's cultural heritage but has also been the backbone of the livelihoods of millions of people. She said that if traditional artisans receive support and guidance, it would encourage their next generations to remain engaged in the profession with pride and confidence.

She expressed happiness that various NIFT centres have implemented programmes such as the 'Craft Cluster Initiative' to acquaint weavers and artisans in their respective regions with modern techniques in the textile and apparel sector and connect them with markets, according to the release.

The President said that by doing so, students would not only become successful professionals but also contribute to the preservation and enrichment of India's cultural heritage.