President Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden, Two-Day Visit To Manipur

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday afternoon commenced her two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, officials said.

This is her first visit to the northeastern state after becoming the President of India. Her trip comes around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

"The President arrived at Imphal Airport aboard an Indian Air Force flight. She reached Lok Bhavan, around 7 km away, by road," an official said, adding the route was secured by armed forces who lined up the roads.

Security has been beefed up across Manipur as militant organisations have called for a shutdown against the President's visit.

Later in the afternoon, she will attend a polo event organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground), few metres from the Lok Bhavan, the official said.

She may also offer prayers at the Shree Govindajee temple, the citadel of Vaishnavism in Manipur.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at the City Convention Centre before retiring for the night at Lok Bhavan, the officials said.