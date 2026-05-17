Prez Murmu Approves Increasing Supreme Court Judge Strength To 37
The decision has been taken in view of the apex court's increasing workload and the rising number of pending cases.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu has approved the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from 34 to 37 judges, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday.
"The President is pleased to increase the Judge strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 Judges (Excluding the Chief Justice of India) by promulgating The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which has further amended the "Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956," the minister said in a post on X.
The President is pleased to increase the Judge strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 Judges (Excluding the Chief Justice of India) by promulgating The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which has further amended the “Supreme Court (Number of Judges)…— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) May 16, 2026
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on May 5 approved the proposal for introducing The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to amend The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 for increasing the number of Judges of the Supreme Court of India by 4 from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India).
According to the government, the decision has been taken in view of the apex court's increasing workload and the rising number of pending cases. The expansion in judicial strength is expected to improve efficiency in the disposal of matters and reduce delays in hearings.
An Act to increase the strength of judges of the Supreme Court of India was originally enacted in 1956. Since then, the sanctioned strength of judges has been revised several times in line with the increasing demands on the judiciary.
The strength of the Supreme Court was last increased in 2019, when Parliament amended the law to raise the number of judges from 30 to 33, excluding the Chief Justice of India, through the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act, 2019.
With the latest amendment ordinance, the total sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court will now rise to 38 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The move is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure and enhancing access to timely justice across the country. The decision was widely welcomed by members of the legal fraternity, who described it as a timely step to deal with rising pendency and growing litigation before the apex court.
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