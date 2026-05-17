ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu Approves Increasing Supreme Court Judge Strength To 37

A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu has approved the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the strength of the Supreme Court from 34 to 37 judges, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday. "The President is pleased to increase the Judge strength of the Supreme Court from 33 to 37 Judges (Excluding the Chief Justice of India) by promulgating The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, which has further amended the "Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956," the minister said in a post on X. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on May 5 approved the proposal for introducing The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to amend The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 for increasing the number of Judges of the Supreme Court of India by 4 from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India).