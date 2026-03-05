President Accepts Major Reshuffle Of Governors, LGs
The President of India has accepted the resignation of Dr C.V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal and reshuffled nine governors and LGs
Published : March 5, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved a major reshuffle in the appointments of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across several states and Union Territories.
In an official notification, the President announced a series of new appointments and transfers that will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been shifted to Maharashtra as Governor.
Former Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, while Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named the new Governor of Bihar.
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has been appointed Governor of West Bengal following the resignation of Ananda Bose. Meanwhile, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
In the Union Territories, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will take over as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.
Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.
According to the notification, all the appointments and transfers will come into effect once the respective officials assume charge of their new positions.