ETV Bharat / bharat

President Accepts Major Reshuffle Of Governors, LGs

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has approved a major reshuffle in the appointments of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across several states and Union Territories.

In an official notification, the President announced a series of new appointments and transfers that will take effect from the dates the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been appointed as the new Governor of Telangana, replacing Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been shifted to Maharashtra as Governor.

Former Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, while Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named the new Governor of Bihar.