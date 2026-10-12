6 States Get New Governors; Om Prakash Mathur Shifted To Keralam From Sikkim
Sudha Yadav appointed as Governor of Karnataka. Dhal Singh Bisen appointed as Governor of Uttarakhand. Dushyant Gautam appointed as Governor of Sikkim.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST|
Updated : October 12, 2026 at 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed new Governors to six states including Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.
According to a press communique for the President's office, Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Keralam. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Braj Mohan Ram appointed as Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav appointed as Governor of Karnataka. Dhal Singh Bisen appointed as Governor of Uttarakhand. Dushyant Gautam appointed as Governor of Sikkim.
"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," said the communique.
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been a former BJP MLA. He also served as the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. He was the Minister for Forest & Environment and Panchayati Raj in Goa.
In July 2021, Arlekar was appointed as the 21st Governor of Himachal Pradesh, a position he held until 2023. In February 2023, he assumed office as the 30th Governor of Bihar, where he continued to demonstrate his commitment to public service. He was appointed as the 27th Governor of Tamil Nadu. He assumed office as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on March 12, 2026.
Braj Mohan Ram is a former Lok Sabha MP from Palamu. He replaces Hari Babu Kambhampati in Odisha. Sudha Yadav is a former member of the National Commission for Backward Classes. She succeeds Thaawarchand Gehlot in Karnataka.
Dushyant Gautam is a former member of the Rajya Sabha. He replaces Om Prakash Mathur in Sikkim. Mathur has been shifted to Kerala. Dhal Singh Bisen served as Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.
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