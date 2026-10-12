ETV Bharat / bharat

6 States Get New Governors; Om Prakash Mathur Shifted To Keralam From Sikkim

FILE - President Droupadi Murmu ( IANS )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed new Governors to six states including Keralam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

According to a press communique for the President's office, Om Prakash Mathur, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Keralam. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Keralam appointed as Governor of Tamil Nadu. Braj Mohan Ram appointed as Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav appointed as Governor of Karnataka. Dhal Singh Bisen appointed as Governor of Uttarakhand. Dushyant Gautam appointed as Governor of Sikkim.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," said the communique. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been a former BJP MLA. He also served as the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. He was the Minister for Forest & Environment and Panchayati Raj in Goa.