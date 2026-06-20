'Eastern India Emerging As Gateway To Progress And Development': PM Modi
President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi laid foundation stones for multiple development projects worth over Rs 47,000 crore in Odisha.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Rairangpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said eastern India is emerging as a gateway to progress and development.
Addressing a public meeting at Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Modi said Odisha was rapidly moving ahead on the path of development. "Eastern India, which remained backward during the Congress rule, is now emerging as a gateway to progress and development," he said.
Modi said the Centre's vision was to develop the country through the development of eastern India, and that the government was working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'.
"Odisha is rapidly progressing on the path of development. The vision of the Centre is to develop India through the development of eastern India. That is why we are working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'," he said. The PM said the BJP government in Odisha was converting the state's resources into opportunities and claimed that investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore had so far been received.
The Prime Minister also extended his warm wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. "The daughter of Odisha has today reached such a high position in the country, guiding us all. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The personality of the President, her generous and compassionate nature, and her unwavering dedication to serving the nation and society have not only strengthened the identity of Mayurbhanj but of the entire state of Odisha," he said.
Modi said, "Today, a very auspicious moment occurred because it is President ji's birthday, and I got the opportunity to visit his village today and extend my best wishes to him. Today, I also went to Pahadpur with President ji," PM added. The Prime Minister announced that Pahadpur village will undergo rapid development to become a 'solar village', ensuring that every household in the region is equipped with solar energy.
Comparing the initiative to the legacy of the Konark Sun Temple, the Prime Minister stated that Pahadpur is set to create its own unique identity on the global map as a hub for renewable energy. "Pahadpur will now be rapidly developed as a solar village. This means that every household here will be ensured access to solar power. Just as Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has a unique identity, Pahadpur will earn the identity of a solar village," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister stated his government is focused on transforming Odisha's natural resources into economic 'possibilities', noting that the state is witnessing a massive industrial surge. He highlighted the success of initiatives like the 'Utkarsh Odisha' campaign, which has been instrumental in attracting global and domestic investors to the state.
"Our government is transforming Odisha's resources into Odisha's possibilities. Large investments are coming to Odisha, new industries are being set up here, and campaigns like Utkarsh Odisha are being run for this purpose," Modi said.
PM Modi also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the empowerment of tribal communities, stating that tribal youth are being connected with better opportunities for education and employment.
Honoured to be in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, alongside Rashtrapati Ji. Addressing a programme focused on the development and growth of the region.@rashtrapatibhvn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2026
https://t.co/uKDaXD1UnJ
"To uplift the tribal society, we are connecting tribal youth with opportunities for education and employment. These children should get better facilities for studies... For this, around 500 Eklavya Model Schools have been opened across the country," PM Modi said. Reflecting on his bond with the region, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming public presence, stating that the affection of the people of Mayurbhanj constantly draws him back.
Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2026
Through her many years in public life, she has served the…
"The BJP government in Odisha has now completed 2 years. On this occasion, coming among all of you, this fortune of coming to Mayurbhanj, and your presence here in such large numbers--this opportunity is very special for me. Your affection keeps drawing me back here time and again," PM Modi said.
Highlighting the cultural significance of the timing, the Prime Minister noted that Odisha is currently in a festive spirit, with major traditional celebrations underway.
Earlier, the President and the Prime Minister jointly unveiled development projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore in Odisha on Saturday. The projects, spanning sectors such as energy, industrial infrastructure, roads, drinking water, health, education, tourism and irrigation, were unveiled on the second anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.
According to an official statement, the initiatives are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity, enhancing energy security and creating employment opportunities across the state. Among the major projects for which foundation stones were laid are the 600-MW Upper Indravati pumped storage project and the Stage-II expansion of the IB Thermal Power Station, comprising two 660-MW units.
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମାଟିର ଅନନ୍ୟ ଗୌରବ, ସମଗ୍ର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରର ପ୍ରେରଣା ଓ ଅଦମ୍ୟ ସଂକଳ୍ପର ପ୍ରତୀକ, ମାନ୍ୟବର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଶ୍ରୀମତୀ ଦ୍ରୌପଦୀ ମୁର୍ମୁଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମଦିନର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ।— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 20, 2026
ଆପଣଙ୍କର ଐତିହାସିକ ଜୀବନ-ଯାତ୍ରା ଭାରତୀୟ ଗଣତନ୍ତ୍ରର ଶକ୍ତି ଏବଂ ଆମ ମାତୃଶକ୍ତିର ସର୍ବଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ ବିଜୟ। ସମସ୍ତ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ଓ ପ୍ରତିକୂଳତାକୁ ପରାହତ… pic.twitter.com/rPtj3r8PQj
The foundation stone for the Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Limited (BCGCL) project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district was also laid.
Other projects include a 300-tonne-per-day municipal solid waste-based compressed biogas plant in Bhubaneswar, a bridge over the Kathajodi river connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, widening and strengthening of the Dhalpur-Harbhanga road in Boudh district, four-laning of the Nuapada-Ghatipada section of NH-353, the Kusumdihi mega lift irrigation project, an IGNOU regional centre and an indoor badminton complex at Rairangpur.
Birthday greetings to Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2026
Wishing her good health and a long life.
Two railway multi-tracking projects worth more than Rs 732 crore were also dedicated to the nation.
The 19-km Jakhapura-Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Baitarani Road multi-tracking project, built for Rs 323 crore as part of the Bhadrak-Nergundi multi-tracking project, is expected to ease congestion on the heavily loaded Howrah-Chennai main line and improve passenger and freight movement.
The 27-km Hindol Road-Meramandali multi-tracking project, completed at Rs 409 crore as part of the Budhapank-Salegaon multi-tracking project, will enhance train handling capacity and facilitate smoother movement of coal, steel, power-sector inputs and other industrial commodities.
The leaders also inaugurated the 300-bed district headquarters hospital building at Boudh, 24 Atal bus stands and nine automated testing stations in different districts.
Other projects inaugurated include the Nayagarh town bypass on NH-57, the underground pipeline component of the Kusumi Smart Irrigation Project, and a sports complex and tribal research centre at Rairangpur.
Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.— Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) June 20, 2026
Her inspiring journey, marked by humility, resilience and dedicated public service, continues to motivate millions across the nation. Her unwavering commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged…
The President and the Prime Minister offered prayers at tribal sacred sites including Gosani Peeth and the Santhali and Ho Jaheras, at Pahadpur village. Pahadpur is the ancestral village of President Droupadi Murmu's late husband Shyam Charan Murmu.
President Murmu, who was already present in the village, received the Prime Minister at the village on his arrival. The President and the Prime Minister first visited Gosani Peeth, then walked to the Santhali and Ho Jaheras, where they planted saplings. While Jaheras are sacred groves where tribal deities are worshipped, Gosani is associated with prayers offered to ancestors. The two leaders later visited a school established by Droupadi Murmu in memory of her late husband and her two sons, Laxman and Sipun.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi grace the event marking completion of 2 years of Govt of Odisha at Rairangpur https://t.co/rqiCiufQfR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 20, 2026
Shyam Charan Murmu and the couple’s two sons died before Murmu became India's first President from the tribal community in 2022. Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of Shyam Charan Murmu and also interacted with students at the school and the skill centre in Pahadpur. The leaders also visited an exhibition showcasing tribal products.
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President Murmu, PM To Unveil Projects Worth Rs 47,000 Crore In Odisha