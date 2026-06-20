ETV Bharat / bharat

'Eastern India Emerging As Gateway To Progress And Development': PM Modi

Rairangpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said eastern India is emerging as a gateway to progress and development.

Addressing a public meeting at Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Modi said Odisha was rapidly moving ahead on the path of development. "Eastern India, which remained backward during the Congress rule, is now emerging as a gateway to progress and development," he said.

Modi said the Centre's vision was to develop the country through the development of eastern India, and that the government was working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'.

"Odisha is rapidly progressing on the path of development. The vision of the Centre is to develop India through the development of eastern India. That is why we are working on the policy of 'Purvodaya'," he said. The PM said the BJP government in Odisha was converting the state's resources into opportunities and claimed that investment proposals worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore had so far been received.

The Prime Minister also extended his warm wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. "The daughter of Odisha has today reached such a high position in the country, guiding us all. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The personality of the President, her generous and compassionate nature, and her unwavering dedication to serving the nation and society have not only strengthened the identity of Mayurbhanj but of the entire state of Odisha," he said.



Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi presenting a memento to President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

Modi said, "Today, a very auspicious moment occurred because it is President ji's birthday, and I got the opportunity to visit his village today and extend my best wishes to him. Today, I also went to Pahadpur with President ji," PM added. The Prime Minister announced that Pahadpur village will undergo rapid development to become a 'solar village', ensuring that every household in the region is equipped with solar energy.



Comparing the initiative to the legacy of the Konark Sun Temple, the Prime Minister stated that Pahadpur is set to create its own unique identity on the global map as a hub for renewable energy. "Pahadpur will now be rapidly developed as a solar village. This means that every household here will be ensured access to solar power. Just as Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has a unique identity, Pahadpur will earn the identity of a solar village," PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister stated his government is focused on transforming Odisha's natural resources into economic 'possibilities', noting that the state is witnessing a massive industrial surge. He highlighted the success of initiatives like the 'Utkarsh Odisha' campaign, which has been instrumental in attracting global and domestic investors to the state.



President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to her husband Shyam Charan Murmu at Samata Lok Sansthan Trust premises at Pahadpur village, in Mayurbhanj on Thursday (ANI)

"Our government is transforming Odisha's resources into Odisha's possibilities. Large investments are coming to Odisha, new industries are being set up here, and campaigns like Utkarsh Odisha are being run for this purpose," Modi said.



PM Modi also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the empowerment of tribal communities, stating that tribal youth are being connected with better opportunities for education and employment.

