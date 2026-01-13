ETV Bharat / bharat

'Gratitude To Farmers, Mother Nature': Prez Murmu Extends Wishes On Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal And Magh Bihu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to all Indians in the country and beyond on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, and expressed her gratitude towards members of the farming community.

"Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity," President Murmu said in a post on X.

These festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity and they are reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage, the President said.

"These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards mother nature," President Murmu expressed.

She further said she hopes and wishes that on this auspicious occasion, the spirit of love and unity in society would grow stronger and people would work together to build a prosperous nation.