'Gratitude To Farmers, Mother Nature': Prez Murmu Extends Wishes On Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal And Magh Bihu
These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation, said President Murmu.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to all Indians in the country and beyond on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, and expressed her gratitude towards members of the farming community.
"Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity," President Murmu said in a post on X.
These festivals are a symbol of our rich agricultural traditions and national unity and they are reflection of our vibrant and diverse cultural heritage, the President said.
देश-विदेश में रहने वाले सभी भारतीयों को लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रांति, पोंगल और माघ बिहु की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। ये पर्व भारत की समृद्ध कृषि परंपराओं तथा राष्ट्रीय एकता के प्रतीक हैं। इस अवसर पर हम प्रकृति के प्रति कृतज्ञता भी व्यक्त करते हैं। इन त्योहारों के माध्यम से हम अन्नदाता किसानों…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2026
"These festivals are an occasion to salute the hard work of our farmers who work tirelessly to feed the nation. Through these festivals celebrated across the country, we express our gratitude towards mother nature," President Murmu expressed.
She further said she hopes and wishes that on this auspicious occasion, the spirit of love and unity in society would grow stronger and people would work together to build a prosperous nation.
Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu are the harvest festivals of India and showcase the richness of the traditions. These festivals are rooted in farming culture and also signify seasonal change.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and extended Lohri greetings to the countrymen. "Heartfelt greetings on the festival of 'Lohri', a symbol of enthusiasm, zeal, and new energy. May this festival be a means of happiness and prosperity for all," Shah posted on X.
उत्साह, उमंग व नई ऊर्जा के प्रतीक ‘लोहड़ी’ पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 13, 2026
यह पर्व सभी की सुख-समृद्धि का माध्यम बने।
ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ, ਉਮੰਗ ਅਤੇ ਨਵੀਂ ਊਰਜਾ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ‘ਲੋਹੜੀ’ ਦੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ।
ਇਹ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਸੁਖ-ਸਮ੍ਰਿਧੀ ਲਿਆਵੇ। pic.twitter.com/FoM1Zy2q2n
Extending his wishes, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, "Festive greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Bhogi. May the festivals fill everyone's lives with happiness, harmony and prosperity."
Festive greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Bhogi.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2026
May the festivals fill everyone’s lives with happiness, harmony and prosperity.
लोहड़ी और भोगी के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।
कामना करता हूँ कि ये पर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौहार्द्य लेकर आएँ।
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the festival of Lohri. "Lohri is a symbol of our rich cultural tradition, which strengthens the spirit of coexistence, collective joy, and mutual harmony. This auspicious sign of the Sun's northward journey and the arrival of new harvests is a sacred opportunity to express gratitude to our farmers for their hard work and dedication," she said.
"In the witness of the sacred fire, let us renounce negativities and embrace the values of goodwill, harmony, and cooperation. May this sacred light illuminate every family in Delhi with happiness, prosperity, and good health," CM Gupta added.
Also Read: