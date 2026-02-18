ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Vigilant In Safeguarding Country's Maritime Interests: Prez Murmu At International Fleet Review In Vizag

In this screenshot from a video released on Feb. 18, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu witnesses the International Fleet Review 2026, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. ( PTI )

Presiding over the International Fleet Review (IFR) off Vizag coast aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal, the President said the Indian Navy is deployed in the region to serve as a credible instrument of deterrence and defence against threats and challenges arising in the sea.

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding the country's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce.

"Indian Navy is vigilant in safeguarding India's maritime interests and is contributing to stability across wider maritime commerce," Murmu said. Further, she underlined that the Indian Navy plays a vital role in promoting goodwill and building bridges of trust, confidence and friendship with navies around the globe. Murmu addressed the IFR after she sailed to review several Indian and foreign vessels.

The IFR is being hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, marking India's first time hosting it alongside "Exercise MILAN" and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, to strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation. The IFR is being held in this city for the second time, having been hosted earlier in 2016.

The maritime convergence saw over 100 nations participate with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation, and India's expanding maritime vision.

