President Emmanuel Macron's AIIMS Visit To Seal India's Evolving Partnership With France In AI And Healthcare

New Delhi: As the city gears up for the 5-day India AI Impact Expo 2026, the convergence of AI and healthcare is set to add a new chapter to the evolving strategic relationship between India and France. Underlining this is the India visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the summit. Macron, who will reach Mumbai late Monday night, will visit AIIMS, New Delhi, in the afternoon on Wednesday, February 18.

It is expected that this visit will not just be a formal one, but a meeting that will serve as a strong bridge between India's "IndiaAI Mission" and France's technical expertise. Some important agreements related to health research may also be signed during this visit.

The primary objective of President Macron's visit is to promote AI use in medical research, particularly in brain health and advanced MRI techniques. The French Premier will participate in the High-Level University and Scientific Meetings programme at AIIMS. He will also interact with top scientists, doctors, and researchers from India and France, and meet students of AIIMS who are working on AI-based solutions to future health challenges.

The meeting will focus on how machine learning and advanced imaging techniques can be used to detect brain-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other mental illnesses, in an early stage. Experts believe that in a vast country like India, where there is a shortage of specialists, AI-based MRI techniques can provide revolutionary assistance to doctors in taking accurate decisions.