President Murmu Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya
President Droupadi Murmu will install a Shri Ram Yantra as part of special religious ceremonies at the Ram temple in Ayodhya
Published : March 19, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Ayodhya: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday and is scheduled to install a 150-kg gold-plated Shri Ram Yantra as part of special religious ceremonies.
According to an official post by the president's office on X, Murmu was received in Ayodhya by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.
Temple trust member Anil Mishra said the yantra, based on Vedic mathematics, is designed to generate positive spiritual energy and symbolises the divine presence of Lord Ram. The 150-kg gold-plated square metal plate features engraved Vedic and 'beej' mantras.
Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya and Shri Brajesh Pathak received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/cFFnj9EKQM— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 19, 2026
The yantra has been modelled on the Shri Ram Yantra of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and was crafted under the guidance of Swami Vijayendra Saraswati, Mishra said.
He added that the yantra was brought to Ayodhya in a ceremonial procession from Tirupati Devasthanam about two years ago and has since been worshipped daily. It will be installed on the second floor of the temple during the auspicious 'abhijit muhurat', as part of rituals linked to Chaitra Navratri and the Hindu New Year.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Ayodhya for the president's visit. Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover stated that over 7,000 personnel have been deployed at the temple complex and across the city, with additional forces stationed at sensitive locations.
Traffic restrictions have also been imposed, with authorities urging residents and devotees to cooperate and avoid restricted zones, officials said.
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