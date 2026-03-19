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President Murmu Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya

President Droupadi Murmu, left, being received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, centre, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon her arrival, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2026 ( PTI )

Ayodhya: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Thursday and is scheduled to install a 150-kg gold-plated Shri Ram Yantra as part of special religious ceremonies. According to an official post by the president's office on X, Murmu was received in Ayodhya by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Temple trust member Anil Mishra said the yantra, based on Vedic mathematics, is designed to generate positive spiritual energy and symbolises the divine presence of Lord Ram. The 150-kg gold-plated square metal plate features engraved Vedic and 'beej' mantras.