President Droupadi Murmu Visits In-Laws’ Village Pahadpur On Fourth Day Of Odisha Visit

Rairangapur: On the fourth day of her Odisha visit, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited her in-laws’ village, Pahadpur, under Kusumi block, in Mayurbhanj district. She was welcomed by local residents with traditional tribal dance and music.

The President walked to Murmu Chowk, where she offered prayers and garlands to the statue of her husband, Shyam Charan Murmu. President Murmu went to the Skill Development Centre in Pahadpur village and interacted with the students undergoing training there. She discussed their work with them.

President Murmu visited the SLS Memorial Residential School, where she interacted with students, teachers, and villagers. She discussed education and encouraged students to focus on learning and personal growth. She also met women and unemployed youth, advising them on employment opportunities and self-reliance.

Later, the President visited Gosani Peeth and Jahira Peeth, important religious places for the local tribal community. She offered prayers and took blessings according to traditional Santali rituals. She also interacted with women and enquired about their well-being. During her visit, she distributed chocolates to children in the village.