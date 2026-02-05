President Droupadi Murmu Visits In-Laws’ Village Pahadpur On Fourth Day Of Odisha Visit
The President interacted with villagers, students, women, and youth during her visit to Pahadpur in Mayurbhanj district.
Rairangapur: On the fourth day of her Odisha visit, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited her in-laws’ village, Pahadpur, under Kusumi block, in Mayurbhanj district. She was welcomed by local residents with traditional tribal dance and music.
The President walked to Murmu Chowk, where she offered prayers and garlands to the statue of her husband, Shyam Charan Murmu. President Murmu went to the Skill Development Centre in Pahadpur village and interacted with the students undergoing training there. She discussed their work with them.
President Murmu visited the SLS Memorial Residential School, where she interacted with students, teachers, and villagers. She discussed education and encouraged students to focus on learning and personal growth. She also met women and unemployed youth, advising them on employment opportunities and self-reliance.
Later, the President visited Gosani Peeth and Jahira Peeth, important religious places for the local tribal community. She offered prayers and took blessings according to traditional Santali rituals. She also interacted with women and enquired about their well-being. During her visit, she distributed chocolates to children in the village.
After completing her village visit, President Murmu travelled to Rairangpur Jagannath Temple, where she performed puja and offered prayers. She fed the servants and sought blessings. Special arrangements were made for her temple visit. She later returned to her residence for rest before continuing her journey to Jashipur. From there, she is scheduled to visit the Similipal Sanctuary, where she will stay overnight.
On Wednesday, she inaugurated Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University Information Technology Campus and laid foundation stones for various developmental projects in Odisha's Rairangpur.
The President had laid foundation stones for AYUSH Hospital cum Ayurvedic College, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Campus, Archery Centre, City Beautification and Drainage Upgradation Projects, Auditorium and Cultural Centre, Girls’ Hostel and Deaddiction Centre.
