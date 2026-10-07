ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Visits Historic Hidimba Temple In Manali

Kullu: President Droupadi Murmu visited the historic Hidimba Temple in Manali on Wednesday, the second day of her visit to Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavindra Gupta, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut and other officials were also present during the visit.

Located in Manali village, the ancient Hidimba Temple is known for its distinctive architecture and religious significance. The temple stands among tall deodar trees and is built in a four-tiered pagoda-style design.

As the President’s convoy passed through Mall Road and other areas, people gathered along the roadside to catch a glimpse of her. In view of the President’s visit, the administration also imposed restrictions on drones, paragliders and other aerial activities in designated areas. The Kullu district administration implemented additional security restrictions from October 5 to 8.

After visiting the temple, President Murmu, accompanied by district administration officials, visited Manali’s Mall Road. The area was cleared shortly before her arrival and security arrangements were put in place.

President Murmu offered prayers at the temple and learned about its history and religious significance. Security was tightened across Manali ahead of the President’s visit, with police personnel deployed at several locations. Vehicular movement on roads along the President’s route was also temporarily stopped.

The temple is associated with the Mahabharata and is dedicated to Hidimba, the wife of Pandava prince Bhima. Hidimba holds a special position in the religious traditions of Kullu and is revered as the "grandmother" of the Kullu royal family.

According to Acharya Vijay Kumar, Hindu mythology says that during the Pandavas’ period of exile, they were wandering through forests when the demon Hidimb sent his sister Hidimba in search of food.

President Droupadi Murmu Visits Historic Hidimba Temple in Manali (ETV Bharat via Himachal Pradesh District Public Relations Officer)

When Hidimba saw the five Pandavas and their mother, Kunti, she fell in love with Bhima. She chose not to harm them, angering her brother Hidimb, who then attacked the Pandavas.

A fierce battle followed, during which Bhima killed Hidimb. Later, with Kunti’s permission, Bhima and Hidimba married and had a son named Ghatotkacha, who went on to fight valiantly in the Mahabharata war.

According to Acharya Vijay Kumar, Hidimba later came to be worshipped as a goddess. Her deification is believed to have taken place in Manali. A natural rock inside the temple is considered the sacred seat of the goddess. Known locally as “Dhoong,” the rock is associated with the name Dhoongri Devi, and Hidimba is worshipped as the village deity of the region.

According to temple priest Rakesh Sharma, the historic temple was built in 1553 during the reign of Kullu ruler Bahadur Singh, who ruled from 1546 to 1569. The temple walls reflect traditional Himalayan architecture, while its entrance features intricate wood carvings.

Hidimba Temple also has an important role in Kullu’s famous International Dussehra festival. According to local tradition, official preparations for the chariot procession do not begin until the goddess arrives at the festival.