ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu’s Two-Day Uttarakhand Visit Postponed

President Droupadi Murmu proposed two-day visit to Uttarakhand on November 1 and 2 has been postponed. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu's proposed two-day visit to Uttarakhand on November 1 and 2 has been postponed, with the President's Secretariat informing the state government of the decision through an official communication.

The President was scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on November 1 and visit Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag district on November 2 to offer prayers at the shrine of Baba Kedar.

A letter from the President's Secretariat was sent to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Thursday (October 29), conveying the postponement of the proposed visit. The communication stated that the programme scheduled for November 1 and 2 had been deferred.

However, no specific reason was mentioned for the postponement, leaving the circumstances behind the decision unclear.

Following the communication, administrative preparations for the President's visit have been put on hold.

The Uttarakhand government and district administration had initiated preparations for the proposed presidential visit, including security arrangements, protocol, traffic management and medical facilities along the route from Dehradun to Kedarnath.

With the programme postponed, officials are now awaiting a fresh schedule from Rashtrapati Bhavan. No revised dates have been announced so far.