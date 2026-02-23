ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Unveils Bust Of First Indian Governor General At Rashtrapati Bhavan

In this image posted on Feb. 23, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu unveils the sculpture of the first and only Indian Governor-General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Rajagopalachari's family members are also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. The initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding vestiges of the colonial mindset, the President's secretariat said. Rajagopalachari's bust at the grand open staircase near Ashok Mandap in Rahstrapati Bhavan replaces that of Edwin Lutyens, the main architect of several structures in New Delhi.