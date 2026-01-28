FTA With EU To Boost Jobs, Says Prez Murmu While Addressing Joint Sitting As Budget Session 2026 Begins
Addressing Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu said the government remains committed to social justice, has expanded social security to 95 crore people, and curbed corruption.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST|
Updated : January 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Union Budget Session 2026, outlining the government's priorities on social justice, welfare, reforms, national security, and India's future goals.
The President was welcomed in the Parliament premises by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government. She arrived in Parliament in a six-horse-driven ceremonial buggy and was escorted by the horse-mounted presidential bodyguard.
She was given a guard of honour in the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
In her address, President Murmu said social security benefits are now reaching nearly 95 crore citizens across the country. She added that the government has taken strong steps to tackle corruption and scams, ensuring better and more transparent use of public funds.
Highlighting reforms, the President said old rules are being changed to meet future needs and that the government is movin forward on the path of a "Reform Express." She added that special focus is being given to the development of eastern India and the welfare of backward communities.
She also said that women are being empowered through various government welfare schemes. However, opposition members raised slogans when she referred to the VB-G RAM G Act, demanding its rollback.
On foreign policy, she said India believes global politics should aim at serving humanity. She also warned that deepfakes, misinformation, and fake content pose serious threats to democracy and social harmony.
Speaking on economic growth, she said a propsed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) withe the European Union (EU) will boost the service and manufacturing sectors and create employement opportunities for youth.
On national security, she said Operation Sindoor showcased India's valour and sent a clear message that any terror attack would be met with firm and decisive action.
Highlighting India's space ambitions, President Murmu said astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's visit to the International Space Station was the beginning of a historic journey. "Subhanshu Shukla reaching the International Space Station (ISS) is the beginning of a historic journey. In the coming years, India is moving towards building its own space station," She said.
"The nation is working enthusiastically on the Gaganyaan mission," the president said, amid the thumping of desks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders present in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Also Read