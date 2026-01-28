ETV Bharat / bharat

FTA With EU To Boost Jobs, Says Prez Murmu While Addressing Joint Sitting As Budget Session 2026 Begins

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Union Budget Session 2026, outlining the government's priorities on social justice, welfare, reforms, national security, and India's future goals.

The President was welcomed in the Parliament premises by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government. She arrived in Parliament in a six-horse-driven ceremonial buggy and was escorted by the horse-mounted presidential bodyguard.

She was given a guard of honour in the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Radhakrishnan, PM Modi, Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

In her address, President Murmu said social security benefits are now reaching nearly 95 crore citizens across the country. She added that the government has taken strong steps to tackle corruption and scams, ensuring better and more transparent use of public funds.

Highlighting reforms, the President said old rules are being changed to meet future needs and that the government is movin forward on the path of a "Reform Express." She added that special focus is being given to the development of eastern India and the welfare of backward communities.