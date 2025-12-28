ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Undertakes Maiden Submarine Sea Sortie From Karwar Naval Base

"The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is accompanying the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces," the official X handle of the President said a post on X on Sunday.

Karwar (Karnataka): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on the Indian Navy's indigenous Kalvari class submarine INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka.

This maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari-class submarine by President Murmu is the second by any Indian President, after APJ Abdul Kalam.

The sortie is part of President Murmu's four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand. She left for Goa on Saturday evening. On Monday, December 29, the President will attend the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur.

On December 30, the President will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh - Kartik Jatra at Gumla, Jharkhand. Earlier on Friday, the President presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 20 children from 18 states and union territories, recognising their exceptional achievements and contributions in various fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation.