President Murmu To Undertake Sea Sortie In Submarine On Dec 28

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka on December 28, her office has said. The sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday. President Murmu will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday.

"On December 28, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka," it said. Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday.