President Murmu To Undertake Sea Sortie In Submarine On Dec 28

President Droupadi Murmu will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka.

File- President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 26, 2025 at 6:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka on December 28, her office has said. The sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday. President Murmu will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday.

"On December 28, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka," it said. Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Monday.

"On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur," the statement said. On December 30, the president will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh, Kartik Jatra, at Gumla in Jharkhand.

