President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Padma Awards 2026 At Rashtrapati Bhavan Today
The Padma Awards 2026 recognise exceptional contributions across art, judiciary, healthcare, politics, sports and grassroots social work through civilian honours today.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Padma Awards, India's highest civilian honours, are given to recognise exceptional service and contribution across fields such as art, public affairs, literature, medicine, sports, science and social work. Instituted in 1954, the awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. This year, the President has approved 131 Padma awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards in two phases at a Civil Investiture Ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, beginning Monday. The ceremony will be attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. The remaining awardees will be honoured in a later second phase.
The awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
This year’s Padma honours continue the tradition of recognising ordinary Indians who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields, including several grassroots workers and unsung heroes from remote parts of the country. According to the Centre, the list includes 19 women awardees, six foreigners/NRIs/PIOs/OCIs, and 16 posthumous recipients.
The honours also include 45 unsung heroes from across the country, including individuals working among tribal, marginalised and remote communities. Many of them have dedicated their lives to healthcare, education, women’s welfare, livelihood generation, sanitation and environmental protection at the grassroots level.
Padma Vibhushan Awardees
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|K T Thomas
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|3
|N Rajam
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|P Narayanan
|Literature and Education
|Kerala
|5
|V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
Dharmendra Singh Deol is being honoured posthumously for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Popularly known as Dharmendra, he remained one of Bollywood's most iconic stars for over six decades and acted in more than 300 films. From action-packed roles to emotional dramas and romantic hits, his screen presence made him a household name across generations. Fondly remembered as Bollywood's original "He-Man", he continued to command admiration from fans until his death in 2025.
Former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas has been selected for the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to public affairs and the judiciary. Serving in the Supreme Court between 1996 and 2002, he was part of several significant judgements, including those in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Even after retirement, Justice Thomas remained actively involved in legal and governance-related issues through various committees and public interventions on constitutional and social matters.
Celebrated violin maestro Dr N Rajam has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to Indian classical music. Revered for pioneering the Gayaki Ang style on the violin, she transformed the instrument by bringing vocal-like expression and depth to performances. Associated with Banaras Hindu University for decades, she also served as Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts and trained generations of musicians while preserving Hindustani classical traditions.
Dr. N. Rajam will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan for her pioneering contribution to Indian classical music, especially for revolutionizing violin performance through the “Gayaki Ang” style that replicates vocal music on the instrument.— PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 24, 2026
Through her decades-long career as a… pic.twitter.com/uusXM3wNqM
Veteran journalist and writer P Narayanan has been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan in the field of literature and education. A co-founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Malayalam newspaper Janmabhoomi, Narayanan played a key role in shaping socio-political journalism in Kerala. Along with his contribution to media, he authored several books and translated more than 100 literary works into Malayalam, helping readers engage with diverse ideas and literature.
Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan is being posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his lifelong contributions to politics and public service. One of the tallest Left leaders in Kerala, Achuthanandan, emerged from a humble background and became a strong voice for workers, farmers and marginalised communities. A founding member of CPI(M), he served as Kerala Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and remained respected for his straightforward political style and mass appeal.
Padma Bhushan Awardees
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|Alka Yagnik
|Art
|Maharashtra
|2
|Bhagat Singh Koshyari
|Public Affairs
|Uttarakhand
|3
|Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|4
|Mammootty
|Art
|Kerala
|5
|Dr Nori Dattatreyudu
|Medicine
|United States of America
|6
|Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|7
|S K M Maeilanandhan
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|8
|Shatavadhani R Ganesh
|Art
|Karnataka
|9
|Shibu Soren (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Jharkhand
|10
|Shri Uday Kotak
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|11
|V K Malhotra (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Delhi
|12
|Vellappally Natesan
|Public Affairs
|Kerala
|13
|Vijay Amritraj
|Sports
|United States of America
Playback singer Alka Yagnik has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music. One of Bollywood’s most recognisable voices, she recorded over 21,000 songs in more than 25 languages during a career spanning four decades. Her voice became synonymous with Hindi film music of the 1990s and 2000s, with several chartbusters and timeless melodies making her one of the country's most celebrated playback singers.
Senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs. A prominent political leader from Uttarakhand, he served as the state’s Chief Minister and later as Governor of Maharashtra. Known for his long political career and organisational role in the BJP, Koshyari has remained associated with public life and governance for several decades.
Noted gastroenterologist Dr K R Palaniswamy has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine. With a medical career spanning nearly five decades, he played a major role in advancing digestive healthcare and gastroenterology practice in India. He also served as National President of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology and contributed significantly to medical education, clinical research and healthcare awareness.
Malayalam cinema superstar Mammootty has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the arts. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Mammootty delivered several acclaimed performances and emerged as one of India’s finest actors. A multiple National Award winner, he remains a towering figure in Indian cinema and is also known for his philanthropic initiatives and support for social causes.
Indian-American oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine. Internationally recognised in radiation oncology, he pioneered advanced brachytherapy techniques that transformed targeted cancer treatment. His work helped improve precision in cancer care while reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, earning him global recognition in medical research and treatment.
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously for redefining Indian advertising. Widely regarded as one of the country's most influential advertising minds, Pandey brought Indian culture, emotions and everyday experiences into mainstream brand storytelling. During his long association with Ogilvy India, he created several iconic campaigns that changed the way advertising connected with audiences.
Industrialist and philanthropist SKM Maeilanandhan has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to social work and rural development. Rising from a modest farming background in Tamil Nadu, he built the SKM Group into a successful business enterprise while continuing welfare initiatives focused on farmers, healthcare and education. He is also known for supporting rural communities through innovative agricultural and cooperative-based initiatives.
Scholar and polyglot R Ganesh has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for reviving the ancient intellectual tradition of Avadhana. Known for his extraordinary memory and command over multiple languages, he performed more than 1,300 Avadhana feats involving poetry, mathematics and simultaneous mental challenges. His work has played a major role in preserving and popularising a rare classical art form in Karnataka.
#PadmaAwards | Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh, Karnataka’s renowned scholar and recipient of the Padma Bhushan 2026, has dedicated his life to reviving the ancient Indian art form of Avadhana — a rare literary tradition that combines poetry, memory, multitasking, and intellectual… pic.twitter.com/8zNs5e8zFy— PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 23, 2026
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren is being posthumously honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to public affairs and tribal rights. Popularly known as "Dishom Guru", Soren was one of the movement's leading figures, which eventually led to the creation of Jharkhand in 2000. Throughout his political life, he remained closely associated with issues of tribal identity, land rights, and social justice.
Banker and entrepreneur Uday Kotak has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry. The founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank transformed a small finance company founded in the 1980s into one of India's leading private banking institutions. Beyond banking, Kotak emerged as one of the strongest voices on corporate governance and financial reforms in India.
Veteran BJP leader V K Malhotra has been conferred the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his contribution to public affairs. A major political figure in Delhi for decades, Malhotra served multiple terms in Parliament and also remained closely associated with sports administration. He was considered one of the foundational leaders who helped strengthen the BJP’s presence in the national capital.
SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to social and public affairs in Kerala. Over the years, he expanded the organisation’s role in education, welfare and community upliftment while representing the interests of the Ezhava community. He remains an influential social and political figure in Kerala.
Former tennis player Vijay Amritraj has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to sports. One of India’s most recognised international sporting personalities, Amritraj enjoyed a successful tennis career with notable performances in Grand Slam tournaments and Davis Cup competitions. He later emerged as a respected commentator, sports administrator and humanitarian representative for India on global platforms.
Padma Shri Awardees
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State / Country
|1
|A E Muthunayagam
|Science and Engineering
|Kerala
|2
|Anil Kumar Rastogi
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|3
|Anke Gowda M.
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|4
|Armida Fernandez
|Medicine
|Maharashtra
|5
|Arvind Vaidya
|Art
|Gujarat
|6
|Ashok Khade
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|7
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|Science and Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|8
|Asok Kumar Haldar
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|9
|Baldev Singh
|Sports
|Punjab
|10
|Bhagwandas Raikwar
|Sports
|Madhya Pradesh
|11
|Bharat Singh Bharti
|Art
|Bihar
|12
|Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
|Art
|Maharashtra
|13
|Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)
|Art
|Bihar
|14
|Brij Lal Bhat
|Social Work
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15
|Buddha Rashmi Mani
|Others - Archaeology
|Uttar Pradesh
|16
|Dr Budhri Tati
|Social Work
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|18
|Charan Hembram
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|19
|Chiranji Lal Yadav
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|20
|Deepika Reddy
|Art
|Telangana
|21
|Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
|Art
|Gujarat
|22
|Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|23
|Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
|Art
|Rajasthan
|24
|Gambhir Singh Yonzone
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|25
|Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|26
|Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)*
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|27
|Gopal Ji Trivedi
|Science and Engineering
|Bihar
|28
|Guduru Venkat Rao
|Medicine
|Telangana
|29
|H V Hande
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|30
|Hally War
|Social Work
|Meghalaya
|31
|Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)
|Art
|West Bengal
|32
|Haricharan Saikia
|Art
|Assam
|33
|Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar
|Sports
|Punjab
|34
|Inderjit Singh Sidhu
|Social Work
|Chandigarh
|35
|Janardan Bapurao Bothe
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|36
|Jogesh Deuri
|Others - Agriculture
|Assam
|37
|Juzer Vasi
|Science and Engineering
|Maharashtra
|38
|Jyotish Debnath
|Art
|West Bengal
|39
|K Pajanivel
|Sports
|Puducherry
|40
|K Ramasamy
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|41
|K Vijay Kumar
|Civil Service
|Tamil Nadu
|42
|Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Assam
|43
|Kailash Chandra Pant
|Literature and Education
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|Kalamandalam Vimala Menon
|Art
|Kerala
|45
|Kewal Krishan Thakral
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|46
|Khem Raj Sundriyal
|Art
|Haryana
|47
|Kollakal Devaki Amma G
|Social Work
|Kerala
|48
|Krishnamurty Balasubramanian
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|49
|Kumar Bose
|Art
|West Bengal
|50
|Kumarasamy Thangaraj
|Science and Engineering
|Telangana
|51
|Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch
|Art
|Germany
|52
|Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova
|Literature and Education
|Russia
|53
|Madhavan Ranganathan
|Art
|Maharashtra
|54
|Maganti Murali Mohan
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|55
|Mahendra Kumar Mishra
|Literature and Education
|Odisha
|56
|Mahendra Nath Roy
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|57
|Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
|Literature and Education
|Delhi
|58
|Mangala Kapoor
|Literature and Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|59
|Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
|Art
|Gujarat
|60
|Mohan Nagar
|Social Work
|Madhya Pradesh
|61
|Narayan Vyas
|Others - Archaeology
|Madhya Pradesh
|62
|Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
|Literature and Education
|Tripura
|63
|Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|64
|Nuruddin Ahmed
|Art
|Assam
|65
|Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|Dr Padma Gurmet
|Medicine
|Ladakh
|67
|Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy
|Medicine
|Telangana
|68
|Pokhila Lekthepi
|Art
|Assam
|69
|Dr Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|70
|Prateek Sharma
|Medicine
|United States of America
|71
|Praveen Kumar
|Sports
|Uttar Pradesh
|72
|Prem Lal Gautam
|Science and Engineering
|Himachal Pradesh
|73
|Prosenjit Chatterjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|74
|Dr Punniamurthy Natesan
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|75
|R Krishnan (Posthumous)
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|R V S Mani
|Civil Service
|Delhi
|77
|Rabilal Tudu
|Literature and Education
|West Bengal
|78
|Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)
|Others - Agriculture
|Uttar Pradesh
|79
|Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
|Art
|Maharashtra
|80
|Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|81
|Rajendra Prasad
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|82
|Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)
|Others - Animal Husbandry
|Telangana
|83
|Ramamurthy Sreedher
|Others - Radio Broadcasting
|Delhi
|84
|Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo)*
|Medicine
|Chhattisgarh
|85
|Ratilal Borisagar
|Literature and Education
|Gujarat
|86
|Rohit Sharma
|Sports
|Maharashtra
|87
|S G Susheelamma
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|88
|Sangyusang S Pongener
|Art
|Nagaland
|89
|Sant Niranjan Dass
|Others - Spiritualism
|Punjab
|90
|Sarat Kumar Patra
|Art
|Odisha
|91
|Saroj Mandal
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|92
|Satish Shah (Posthumous)
|Art
|Maharashtra
|93
|Satyanarayan Nuwal
|Trade and Industry
|Maharashtra
|94
|Savita Punia
|Sports
|Haryana
|95
|Shafi Shauq
|Literature and Education
|Jammu and Kashmir
|96
|Shashi Shekhar Vempati
|Literature and Education
|Karnataka
|97
|Shrirang Devaba Lad
|Others - Agriculture
|Maharashtra
|98
|Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar
|Science and Engineering
|Karnataka
|99
|Shyam Sundar
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|Simanchal Patro
|Art
|Odisha
|101
|Sivasankari
|Literature ands Education
|Tamil Nadu
|102
|Dr Suresh Hanagavadi
|Medicine
|Karnataka
|103
|Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|104
|T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)
|Trade and Industry
|Karnataka
|105
|Taga Ram Bheel
|Art
|Rajasthan
|106
|Tarun Bhattacharya
|Art
|West Bengal
|107
|Techi Gubin
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|108
|Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|109
|Tripti Mukherjee
|Art
|West Bengal
|110
|Veezhinathan Kamakoti
|Science and Engineering
|Tamil Nadu
|111
|Vempaty Kutumba Sastry
|Literature and Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|112
|Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)
|Sports
|Georgia
|113
|Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)
|Art
|Manipur
Ahead of the ceremony, several awardees expressed happiness and gratitude over receiving one of the country's highest civilian honours.
Dr. Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole, eminent social workers, will be honoured with the Padma Shri for their exceptional contribution to the upliftment and healthcare of tribal communities, addressing malnutrition, and health issues among tribal children in Maharashtra and… pic.twitter.com/ulb8SEOZ59— PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 24, 2026
Among the Padma Shri awardees this year are Dr Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole, the husband-wife duo who dedicated over three decades to healthcare and tribal welfare work in the remote Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. The couple moved to Bastar in 1990 and worked extensively in inaccessible and Naxal-affected areas where healthcare facilities were scarce. While Dr Ramchandra Godbole focused on medical treatment and health camps for tribal communities, Suneeta Godbole worked on nutrition, women’s empowerment, girls' education and awareness campaigns in tribal languages such as Gondi and Halbi.
Kantha embroidery artist Tripti Mukherjee said the recognition brought joy not only to her but also to everyone associated with the art form, while ethnomusicologist Dr Lars-Christian Koch described the honour as a "wonderful surprise" and said his connection with Indian music and culture had transformed his life.
Among those receiving Padma Shri honours is traditional artist Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, who said he felt proud and grateful that his decades of work had been recognised by the Government of India. The 94-year-old artist said he remains active in his field even today.