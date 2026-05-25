ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Padma Awards 2026 At Rashtrapati Bhavan Today

The Padma Awards 2026 recognise exceptional contributions across art, judiciary, healthcare, politics, sports and grassroots social work through civilian honours today.

From legendary actors to social reformers and medical experts, the Padma Awards 2026 celebrate individuals who have made lasting contributions to Indian society.
From legendary actors to social reformers and medical experts, the Padma Awards 2026 celebrate individuals who have made lasting contributions to Indian society. (ANI/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST

10 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Padma Awards, India's highest civilian honours, are given to recognise exceptional service and contribution across fields such as art, public affairs, literature, medicine, sports, science and social work. Instituted in 1954, the awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. This year, the President has approved 131 Padma awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards in two phases at a Civil Investiture Ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, beginning Monday. The ceremony will be attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. The remaining awardees will be honoured in a later second phase.

The awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

This year’s Padma honours continue the tradition of recognising ordinary Indians who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields, including several grassroots workers and unsung heroes from remote parts of the country. According to the Centre, the list includes 19 women awardees, six foreigners/NRIs/PIOs/OCIs, and 16 posthumous recipients.

The honours also include 45 unsung heroes from across the country, including individuals working among tribal, marginalised and remote communities. Many of them have dedicated their lives to healthcare, education, women’s welfare, livelihood generation, sanitation and environmental protection at the grassroots level.

Padma Vibhushan Awardees

SNNameFieldState / Country
1Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
2K T ThomasPublic AffairsKerala
3N RajamArtUttar Pradesh
4P NarayananLiterature and EducationKerala
5V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)Public AffairsKerala

Dharmendra Singh Deol is being honoured posthumously for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Popularly known as Dharmendra, he remained one of Bollywood's most iconic stars for over six decades and acted in more than 300 films. From action-packed roles to emotional dramas and romantic hits, his screen presence made him a household name across generations. Fondly remembered as Bollywood's original "He-Man", he continued to command admiration from fans until his death in 2025.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas has been selected for the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to public affairs and the judiciary. Serving in the Supreme Court between 1996 and 2002, he was part of several significant judgements, including those in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Even after retirement, Justice Thomas remained actively involved in legal and governance-related issues through various committees and public interventions on constitutional and social matters.

Celebrated violin maestro Dr N Rajam has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to Indian classical music. Revered for pioneering the Gayaki Ang style on the violin, she transformed the instrument by bringing vocal-like expression and depth to performances. Associated with Banaras Hindu University for decades, she also served as Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts and trained generations of musicians while preserving Hindustani classical traditions.

Veteran journalist and writer P Narayanan has been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan in the field of literature and education. A co-founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Malayalam newspaper Janmabhoomi, Narayanan played a key role in shaping socio-political journalism in Kerala. Along with his contribution to media, he authored several books and translated more than 100 literary works into Malayalam, helping readers engage with diverse ideas and literature.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan is being posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his lifelong contributions to politics and public service. One of the tallest Left leaders in Kerala, Achuthanandan, emerged from a humble background and became a strong voice for workers, farmers and marginalised communities. A founding member of CPI(M), he served as Kerala Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and remained respected for his straightforward political style and mass appeal.

Padma Bhushan Awardees

SNNameFieldState / Country
1Alka YagnikArtMaharashtra
2Bhagat Singh KoshyariPublic AffairsUttarakhand
3Kallipatti Ramasamy PalaniswamyMedicineTamil Nadu
4MammoottyArtKerala
5Dr Nori DattatreyuduMedicineUnited States of America
6Piyush Pandey (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
7S K M MaeilanandhanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
8Shatavadhani R GaneshArtKarnataka
9Shibu Soren (Posthumous)Public AffairsJharkhand
10Shri Uday KotakTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
11V K Malhotra (Posthumous)Public AffairsDelhi
12Vellappally NatesanPublic AffairsKerala
13Vijay AmritrajSportsUnited States of America

Playback singer Alka Yagnik has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music. One of Bollywood’s most recognisable voices, she recorded over 21,000 songs in more than 25 languages during a career spanning four decades. Her voice became synonymous with Hindi film music of the 1990s and 2000s, with several chartbusters and timeless melodies making her one of the country's most celebrated playback singers.

Senior BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to public affairs. A prominent political leader from Uttarakhand, he served as the state’s Chief Minister and later as Governor of Maharashtra. Known for his long political career and organisational role in the BJP, Koshyari has remained associated with public life and governance for several decades.

Noted gastroenterologist Dr K R Palaniswamy has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine. With a medical career spanning nearly five decades, he played a major role in advancing digestive healthcare and gastroenterology practice in India. He also served as National President of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology and contributed significantly to medical education, clinical research and healthcare awareness.

Malayalam cinema superstar Mammootty has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the arts. Over a career spanning more than five decades, Mammootty delivered several acclaimed performances and emerged as one of India’s finest actors. A multiple National Award winner, he remains a towering figure in Indian cinema and is also known for his philanthropic initiatives and support for social causes.

Indian-American oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine. Internationally recognised in radiation oncology, he pioneered advanced brachytherapy techniques that transformed targeted cancer treatment. His work helped improve precision in cancer care while reducing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, earning him global recognition in medical research and treatment.

Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey has been awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously for redefining Indian advertising. Widely regarded as one of the country's most influential advertising minds, Pandey brought Indian culture, emotions and everyday experiences into mainstream brand storytelling. During his long association with Ogilvy India, he created several iconic campaigns that changed the way advertising connected with audiences.

Industrialist and philanthropist SKM Maeilanandhan has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to social work and rural development. Rising from a modest farming background in Tamil Nadu, he built the SKM Group into a successful business enterprise while continuing welfare initiatives focused on farmers, healthcare and education. He is also known for supporting rural communities through innovative agricultural and cooperative-based initiatives.

Scholar and polyglot R Ganesh has been conferred the Padma Bhushan for reviving the ancient intellectual tradition of Avadhana. Known for his extraordinary memory and command over multiple languages, he performed more than 1,300 Avadhana feats involving poetry, mathematics and simultaneous mental challenges. His work has played a major role in preserving and popularising a rare classical art form in Karnataka.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren is being posthumously honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to public affairs and tribal rights. Popularly known as "Dishom Guru", Soren was one of the movement's leading figures, which eventually led to the creation of Jharkhand in 2000. Throughout his political life, he remained closely associated with issues of tribal identity, land rights, and social justice.

Banker and entrepreneur Uday Kotak has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to trade and industry. The founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank transformed a small finance company founded in the 1980s into one of India's leading private banking institutions. Beyond banking, Kotak emerged as one of the strongest voices on corporate governance and financial reforms in India.

Veteran BJP leader V K Malhotra has been conferred the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his contribution to public affairs. A major political figure in Delhi for decades, Malhotra served multiple terms in Parliament and also remained closely associated with sports administration. He was considered one of the foundational leaders who helped strengthen the BJP’s presence in the national capital.

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to social and public affairs in Kerala. Over the years, he expanded the organisation’s role in education, welfare and community upliftment while representing the interests of the Ezhava community. He remains an influential social and political figure in Kerala.

Former tennis player Vijay Amritraj has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to sports. One of India’s most recognised international sporting personalities, Amritraj enjoyed a successful tennis career with notable performances in Grand Slam tournaments and Davis Cup competitions. He later emerged as a respected commentator, sports administrator and humanitarian representative for India on global platforms.

Padma Shri Awardees

SNNameFieldState / Country
1A E MuthunayagamScience and EngineeringKerala
2Anil Kumar RastogiArtUttar Pradesh
3Anke Gowda M.Social WorkKarnataka
4Armida FernandezMedicineMaharashtra
5Arvind VaidyaArtGujarat
6Ashok KhadeTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
7Ashok Kumar SinghScience and EngineeringUttar Pradesh
8Asok Kumar HaldarLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
9Baldev SinghSportsPunjab
10Bhagwandas RaikwarSportsMadhya Pradesh
11Bharat Singh BhartiArtBihar
12Bhiklya Ladakya DhindaArtMaharashtra
13Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)ArtBihar
14Brij Lal BhatSocial WorkJammu and Kashmir
15Buddha Rashmi ManiOthers - ArchaeologyUttar Pradesh
16Dr Budhri TatiSocial WorkChhattisgarh
17Chandramouli GaddamanuguScience and EngineeringTelangana
18Charan HembramLiterature and EducationOdisha
19Chiranji Lal YadavArtUttar Pradesh
20Deepika ReddyArtTelangana
21Dharmiklal Chunilal PandyaArtGujarat
22Gadde Babu Rajendra PrasadArtAndhra Pradesh
23Gafruddin Mewati JogiArtRajasthan
24Gambhir Singh YonzoneLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
25Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)ArtAndhra Pradesh
26Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)*ArtTamil Nadu
27Gopal Ji TrivediScience and EngineeringBihar
28Guduru Venkat RaoMedicineTelangana
29H V HandeMedicineTamil Nadu
30Hally WarSocial WorkMeghalaya
31Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous)ArtWest Bengal
32Haricharan SaikiaArtAssam
33Harmanpreet Kaur BhullarSportsPunjab
34Inderjit Singh SidhuSocial WorkChandigarh
35Janardan Bapurao BotheSocial WorkMaharashtra
36Jogesh DeuriOthers - AgricultureAssam
37Juzer VasiScience and EngineeringMaharashtra
38Jyotish DebnathArtWest Bengal
39K PajanivelSportsPuducherry
40K RamasamyScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu
41K Vijay KumarCivil ServiceTamil Nadu
42Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous)Public AffairsAssam
43Kailash Chandra PantLiterature and EducationMadhya Pradesh
44Kalamandalam Vimala MenonArtKerala
45Kewal Krishan ThakralMedicineUttar Pradesh
46Khem Raj SundriyalArtHaryana
47Kollakal Devaki Amma GSocial WorkKerala
48Krishnamurty BalasubramanianScience and EngineeringTelangana
49Kumar BoseArtWest Bengal
50Kumarasamy ThangarajScience and EngineeringTelangana
51Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian KochArtGermany
52Liudmila Viktorovna KhokhlovaLiterature and EducationRussia
53Madhavan RanganathanArtMaharashtra
54Maganti Murali MohanArtAndhra Pradesh
55Mahendra Kumar MishraLiterature and EducationOdisha
56Mahendra Nath RoyLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
57Mamidala Jagadesh KumarLiterature and EducationDelhi
58Mangala KapoorLiterature and EducationUttar Pradesh
59Mir Hajibhai KasambhaiArtGujarat
60Mohan NagarSocial WorkMadhya Pradesh
61Narayan VyasOthers - ArchaeologyMadhya Pradesh
62Naresh Chandra Dev VarmaLiterature and EducationTripura
63Nilesh Vinodchandra MandlewalaSocial WorkGujarat
64Nuruddin AhmedArtAssam
65Othuvaar Thiruthani SwaminathanArtTamil Nadu
66Dr Padma GurmetMedicineLadakh
67Palkonda Vijay Anand ReddyMedicineTelangana
68Pokhila LekthepiArtAssam
69Dr Prabhakar Basavprabhu KoreLiterature and EducationKarnataka
70Prateek SharmaMedicineUnited States of America
71Praveen KumarSportsUttar Pradesh
72Prem Lal GautamScience and EngineeringHimachal Pradesh
73Prosenjit ChatterjeeArtWest Bengal
74Dr Punniamurthy NatesanMedicineTamil Nadu
75R Krishnan (Posthumous)ArtTamil Nadu
76R V S ManiCivil ServiceDelhi
77Rabilal TuduLiterature and EducationWest Bengal
78Raghupat Singh (Posthumous)Others - AgricultureUttar Pradesh
79Raghuveer Tukaram KhedkarArtMaharashtra
80Rajastapathi Kaliappa GoundarArtTamil Nadu
81Rajendra PrasadMedicineUttar Pradesh
82Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous)Others - Animal HusbandryTelangana
83Ramamurthy SreedherOthers - Radio BroadcastingDelhi
84Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo)*MedicineChhattisgarh
85Ratilal BorisagarLiterature and EducationGujarat
86Rohit SharmaSportsMaharashtra
87S G SusheelammaSocial WorkKarnataka
88Sangyusang S PongenerArtNagaland
89Sant Niranjan DassOthers - SpiritualismPunjab
90Sarat Kumar PatraArtOdisha
91Saroj MandalMedicineWest Bengal
92Satish Shah (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
93Satyanarayan NuwalTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
94Savita PuniaSportsHaryana
95Shafi ShauqLiterature and EducationJammu and Kashmir
96Shashi Shekhar VempatiLiterature and EducationKarnataka
97Shrirang Devaba LadOthers - AgricultureMaharashtra
98Shubha Venkatesha IyengarScience and EngineeringKarnataka
99Shyam SundarMedicineUttar Pradesh
100Simanchal PatroArtOdisha
101SivasankariLiterature ands EducationTamil Nadu
102Dr Suresh HanagavadiMedicineKarnataka
103Swami Brahmdev Ji MaharajSocial WorkRajasthan
104T T Jagannathan (Posthumous)Trade and IndustryKarnataka
105Taga Ram BheelArtRajasthan
106Tarun BhattacharyaArtWest Bengal
107Techi GubinSocial WorkArunachal Pradesh
108Thiruvaarur BakthavathsalamArtTamil Nadu
109Tripti MukherjeeArtWest Bengal
110Veezhinathan KamakotiScience and EngineeringTamil Nadu
111Vempaty Kutumba SastryLiterature and EducationAndhra Pradesh
112Vladimir Mestvirishvili (Posthumous)SportsGeorgia
113Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous)ArtManipur

Ahead of the ceremony, several awardees expressed happiness and gratitude over receiving one of the country's highest civilian honours.

Among the Padma Shri awardees this year are Dr Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole, the husband-wife duo who dedicated over three decades to healthcare and tribal welfare work in the remote Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. The couple moved to Bastar in 1990 and worked extensively in inaccessible and Naxal-affected areas where healthcare facilities were scarce. While Dr Ramchandra Godbole focused on medical treatment and health camps for tribal communities, Suneeta Godbole worked on nutrition, women’s empowerment, girls' education and awareness campaigns in tribal languages such as Gondi and Halbi.

Kantha embroidery artist Tripti Mukherjee said the recognition brought joy not only to her but also to everyone associated with the art form, while ethnomusicologist Dr Lars-Christian Koch described the honour as a "wonderful surprise" and said his connection with Indian music and culture had transformed his life.

Among those receiving Padma Shri honours is traditional artist Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya, who said he felt proud and grateful that his decades of work had been recognised by the Government of India. The 94-year-old artist said he remains active in his field even today.

TAGGED:

PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU
PADMA VIBHUSHAN BHUSHAN SHRI
RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
PADMA AWARDS 2026
PADMA AWARDS 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.