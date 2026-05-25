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President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Padma Awards 2026 At Rashtrapati Bhavan Today

From legendary actors to social reformers and medical experts, the Padma Awards 2026 celebrate individuals who have made lasting contributions to Indian society. ( ANI/IANS )

New Delhi: Padma Awards, India's highest civilian honours, are given to recognise exceptional service and contribution across fields such as art, public affairs, literature, medicine, sports, science and social work. Instituted in 1954, the awards are announced every year on the eve of Republic Day. This year, the President has approved 131 Padma awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the awards in two phases at a Civil Investiture Ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, beginning Monday. The ceremony will be attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. The remaining awardees will be honoured in a later second phase.

The awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

This year’s Padma honours continue the tradition of recognising ordinary Indians who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields, including several grassroots workers and unsung heroes from remote parts of the country. According to the Centre, the list includes 19 women awardees, six foreigners/NRIs/PIOs/OCIs, and 16 posthumous recipients.

The honours also include 45 unsung heroes from across the country, including individuals working among tribal, marginalised and remote communities. Many of them have dedicated their lives to healthcare, education, women’s welfare, livelihood generation, sanitation and environmental protection at the grassroots level.

Padma Vibhushan Awardees

SN Name Field State / Country 1 Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra 2 K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala 3 N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh 4 P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala 5 V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala

Dharmendra Singh Deol is being honoured posthumously for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Popularly known as Dharmendra, he remained one of Bollywood's most iconic stars for over six decades and acted in more than 300 films. From action-packed roles to emotional dramas and romantic hits, his screen presence made him a household name across generations. Fondly remembered as Bollywood's original "He-Man", he continued to command admiration from fans until his death in 2025.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas has been selected for the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to public affairs and the judiciary. Serving in the Supreme Court between 1996 and 2002, he was part of several significant judgements, including those in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Even after retirement, Justice Thomas remained actively involved in legal and governance-related issues through various committees and public interventions on constitutional and social matters.

Celebrated violin maestro Dr N Rajam has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan for her contribution to Indian classical music. Revered for pioneering the Gayaki Ang style on the violin, she transformed the instrument by bringing vocal-like expression and depth to performances. Associated with Banaras Hindu University for decades, she also served as Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts and trained generations of musicians while preserving Hindustani classical traditions.

Veteran journalist and writer P Narayanan has been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan in the field of literature and education. A co-founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Malayalam newspaper Janmabhoomi, Narayanan played a key role in shaping socio-political journalism in Kerala. Along with his contribution to media, he authored several books and translated more than 100 literary works into Malayalam, helping readers engage with diverse ideas and literature.

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan is being posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his lifelong contributions to politics and public service. One of the tallest Left leaders in Kerala, Achuthanandan, emerged from a humble background and became a strong voice for workers, farmers and marginalised communities. A founding member of CPI(M), he served as Kerala Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and remained respected for his straightforward political style and mass appeal.

Padma Bhushan Awardees