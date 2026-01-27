President Droupadi Murmu To Address Joint Session Of Parliament Tomorrow
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Parliament at 11 AM on Wednesday, four days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is all set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Parliament on February 1.
Interestingly, this year’s budget would be the first in history to be presented on a Sunday. Sitharaman’s budget presentation will also mark her ninth budget in the Parliament.
Beginning with President Murmu's address, the first phase of the budget session will begin on January 28, 2026 and conclude on February 13, 2026, which will be followed by a recess and a second phase thereafter.
"The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," a note issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat earlier stated.
The second phase will commence on March 9, 2026 and continue till April 2. There will be 30 sittings in all during the budget session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
As many as nine bills are currently pending in the Lok Sabha, and these may come up for discussion. The bills include the Developed India Education Foundation Bill, 2025, the Securities Market Code, 2025, and the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024. All these bills are under review by parliamentary standing or select committees.
The Finance Ministry hosts a traditional halwa ceremony, which marks the beginning of printing of the Budget documents. The ceremony initiates the "lock in" of documents, preventing them from leaking, until it is tabled in Parliament.
This will be the third full budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government. The Lok Sabha has tentatively scheduled three days from February 2 to 4 for discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's address. According to the sources, there will be no Zero Hour on January 28 and February 1.
A note issued by Lok Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, members of the Parliament are requested to arrive at the Parliament House by 10.30 AM on Wednesday in order to obviate any inconvenience.
According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, the President will arrive at the Parliament House at 10.55 AM and will be conducted to the Lok Sabha Chamber, Parliament House at 11:00 AM sharp.
"Members are requested to take their seats in the Lok Sabha Chamber by 10.45 A.M. i.e., fifteen minutes before the President arrives in the Lok Sabha Chamber. Members are also requested not to leave the venue during the Address. After the Address, the President will leave the Lok Sabha Chamber in procession. Members are requested to remain in the Lok Sabha Chamber, until at least five minutes after the President has left the venue," the Rajya Sabha bulletin stated.
