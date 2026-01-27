ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu To Address Joint Session Of Parliament Tomorrow

President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressing to the Nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day celebrations via video conferencing on January 25, 2026 ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Parliament at 11 AM on Wednesday, four days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is all set to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Parliament on February 1.

Interestingly, this year’s budget would be the first in history to be presented on a Sunday. Sitharaman’s budget presentation will also mark her ninth budget in the Parliament.

Beginning with President Murmu's address, the first phase of the budget session will begin on January 28, 2026 and conclude on February 13, 2026, which will be followed by a recess and a second phase thereafter.

"The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," a note issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat earlier stated.

The second phase will commence on March 9, 2026 and continue till April 2. There will be 30 sittings in all during the budget session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

As many as nine bills are currently pending in the Lok Sabha, and these may come up for discussion. The bills include the Developed India Education Foundation Bill, 2025, the Securities Market Code, 2025, and the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024. All these bills are under review by parliamentary standing or select committees.