In A First, President Droupadi Murmu To Address At Odisha Assembly On November 27
President Droupadi Murmu will address the Odisha Assembly on November 27 and will also attend official events and depart the next morning.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the inaugural winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on November 27, marking the first-ever address by a President to any state Assembly.
President Murmu is expected to arrive at the Bhubaneswar Airport on Thursday at 2 AM, after which she will proceed directly to the Raj Bhavan. There, she will inaugurate the new Kalinga Guest Residence and attend a luncheon hosted at the venue.
She will be accompanied by a team, including the Governor, Chief Minister, three Union Ministers, the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, the Home Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Development Commissioner, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the Director General of Police, the Director General of Fire Services, and the Commissioner of Police.
President Murmu is expected to arrive at the assembly at 4.20 PM. Her address is scheduled to begin at 4.30 PM and continue until 5.30 PM. She will also attend a dinner hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan later that evening.
The following day, she will depart from Bhubaneswar Airport at 9.35 AM to return to Lucknow Airport. Preparations are in full swing for her arrival, including security measures, accommodation arrangements at the Raj Bhavan, and health care provisions.
