In A First, President Droupadi Murmu To Address At Odisha Assembly On November 27

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the inaugural winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on November 27, marking the first-ever address by a President to any state Assembly.

President Murmu is expected to arrive at the Bhubaneswar Airport on Thursday at 2 AM, after which she will proceed directly to the Raj Bhavan. There, she will inaugurate the new Kalinga Guest Residence and attend a luncheon hosted at the venue.

She will be accompanied by a team, including the Governor, Chief Minister, three Union Ministers, the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, the Home Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Development Commissioner, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department, the Director General of Police, the Director General of Fire Services, and the Commissioner of Police.