President Droupadi Murmu Stops Convoy To Distribute Chocolates To Children In Kerala

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday distributed chocolates to school children in Kerala’s Kottayam.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 9:32 PM IST
Kottayam: A group of school children who waited on the wayside in Kerala’s Kottayam to see President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during her visit to the state were in for a treat when she stopped the convoy and distributed chocolates to them.
The school children had gathered at Illikkal Chanthakkavala to catch a glimpse of the President. The President's car, which was behind three escort vehicles, slowly stopped, and the President stepped out of the car and walked towards the children.
When the security personnel tried to form a barricade, the President gestured to them to step back and approached the children. The President then distributed chocolates to the children.
Meanwhile, President Murmu graced the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College at Ernakulam today, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that St Teresa's College has been promoting women's education in India with steadfast commitment to spiritual values. This is a great contribution to social transformation and nation-building. We should deeply acknowledge the vision and legacy of distinguished personalities who built this institution and led it through a century of sustained accomplishments.
The President said that women from Kerala have given leadership to the nation. Fifteen exceptional women members of the Constituent Assembly added rich perspectives in the making of the Constitution of India. Of those fifteen outstanding women, three were from Kerala. Ammu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene and Dakshayani Velayudan had influenced deliberations on fundamental rights, social justice and gender equality, as also on several other important aspects.
"The first lady to become a High Court Judge in India was Justice Anna Chandy. In 1956, she became a judge in the High Court of Kerala. Justice M. Fathima Beevi made history when she became the first lady judge in the Supreme Court of India in 1989," the President said.
