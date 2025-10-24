ETV Bharat / bharat

President Droupadi Murmu Stops Convoy To Distribute Chocolates To Children In Kerala

Kottayam: A group of school children who waited on the wayside in Kerala’s Kottayam to see President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during her visit to the state were in for a treat when she stopped the convoy and distributed chocolates to them.

The school children had gathered at Illikkal Chanthakkavala to catch a glimpse of the President. The President's car, which was behind three escort vehicles, slowly stopped, and the President stepped out of the car and walked towards the children.

When the security personnel tried to form a barricade, the President gestured to them to step back and approached the children. The President then distributed chocolates to the children.

Meanwhile, President Murmu graced the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College at Ernakulam today, according to an official statement from the President's Secretariat.